 Election a blow to teachers union - Albuquerque Journal

Election a blow to teachers union

By Cedar Attanasio / Ap/report For America

Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal

The teachers union in New Mexico’s largest city will have fewer friends on the school board next year after three board candidates won Tuesday’s election without union support.

Unofficial election results indicate three out of four school board seats were won by candidates funded by business groups, not the teachers union.

“There’s going to be a new dynamic on the board. We will see if the board is split on important issues, especially those issues that have to do with the interests of their employees,” said Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein.

Albuquerque Public Schools is the largest district in the state, serving around 74,000 students, about 20% of the children in New Mexico. It operates a $1.6 billion budget and a full-time staff of around 12,600 workers.

Elections across the state Tuesday determined school board races and mayoral contests. Voters in most towns approved property taxes and bonds to pay for schools, including some $630 million for APS.

The non-union candidates received funding from business groups, including NAIOP the Commercial Real Estate Development Association and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce. The races are nonpartisan.

“The board of education should be the kids’ union,” said Republican Courtney Jackson, a stay-at-home mother and school PTA leader.

Jackson said teacher interests are important, but was incensed by school board meetings this spring that downplayed student needs and delayed school reopenings. “Their interests were not brought up once, even after the state … said it was safe to go back to school,” she said.

Business groups played a large role in helping such candidates as Jackson, while state GOP involvement was minimal. Democrat Danielle Gonzales, a nonprofit manager, relied on the same groups. As did Crystal Tapia-Romero, a child care center owner who is not registered with a political party.

“NAIOP has been wonderful with me. The teachers union, not so much,” Tapia-Romero said. “But I look forward to working with them.”

One union candidate did win: Democrat Josefina Dominguez, a retired teacher. She attributed the losses of her colleagues to a change in election timing that allowed for more turnout, as well as an influx of money from such groups as NAIOP.

“I take the long-term look. I think, in the end, more participation is good. In this particular case, it costs the union its slate,” Dominguez said.

NAIOP says members wouldn’t have gotten involved if not for a frustrating pandemic school year and a corruption scandal involving a state legislator and school administrator.

“They all had kids in public school here. So, it was just wanting more transparency, wanting more strategic goals, wanting … more ability to have a voice as a parent,” said New Mexico NAIOP President Lynne Andersen.

Andersen and Dominguez share a common idea for sweeping education reform: Both want to see trade apprenticeships become more common in an education system they believe has focused almost exclusively on college preparation.

“We, as a nation, I think tend to denigrate the trades. And I think it’s a disservice to our kids,” Andersen said.

“The placing of students with the trades to learn plumbing or electrical work, or, you know, carpentry, I would love to see that expanded to our neighborhood schools,” Dominguez said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Giving back, one blanket at a time
ABQnews Seeker
Janet Greger spends her retirement improving ... Janet Greger spends her retirement improving others' lives
2
Price for new Roundhouse firearms policy unclear
ABQnews Seeker
GOP chairman says change violates New ... GOP chairman says change violates New Mexicans' constitutional rights
3
Election a blow to teachers union
ABQnews Seeker
Three APS board members are elected ... Three APS board members are elected without union backing
4
Witness: Defendant told UNM athlete to follow him before ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Walk with me real quick,' the ... 'Walk with me real quick,' the man allegedly said
5
Governor touts NM efforts at climate summit
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham takes active role in ... Lujan Grisham takes active role in United Nations' Scotland event; critics decry trip
6
Vaccine provides kids 5-11 chance for normalcy
ABQnews Seeker
Vaccinating this population is a priority ... Vaccinating this population is a priority to help limit spread of disease, protect kids, officials say
7
Gateway Center homeless shelter in Albuquerque clears key hurdle
ABQnews Seeker
Zoning hearing examiner grants approval for ... Zoning hearing examiner grants approval for 'conditional use'; opponents may appeal
8
Massive Albuquerque warehouse finds tenant
ABQnews Seeker
Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker ... Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker Inc. will occupy 100% of an under-construction warehouse located at 7200 Bluewater NW ...
9
City Council approves Amazon lease
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Wednesday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Wednesday approved a ground lease and development agreement with Amazon for 5 acres of land at the Albuquerque International ...