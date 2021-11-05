 Lobo hoops notes: NMHU has talent, Muscadin update - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo hoops notes: NMHU has talent, Muscadin update

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

While there used to be an unwritten understanding the state’s three Division II schools would be on a rotation to play the Lobos in the Pit, Friday night’s men’s basketball game between New Mexico Highlands and New Mexico is the first time the Cowboys will play the Lobos in the Pit since 2012 — a game Los Alamos High graduate Alex Kirk led UNM with 16 points in a 92-70 win under head coach Steve Alford. 

When former Lobo assistant Crag Snow left UNM to coach at NMHU, where current coach Mike Dominguez was his assistant before taking over the job three seasons ago, Craig Neal’s Lobos skipped over NMHU in the rotation and it was never renewed. Until now. 

NMHU has talent. 

Former Boston College guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins, a 6-3 guard who like UNM’s Jaelen House is from the Phoenix area, averaged 25.0 points per game the last time NMHU played in the 2019-20 season.

MUSCADIN UPDATE: Gethro Muscadin, a 6-foot-10 forward transfer from Kansas, was held out of last weekend’s Lobo intrasquad scrimmage that was open to fans for unspecified disciplinary reasons. 

First year UNM coach Richard Pitino sad this week that while t was unclear yet if Muscadin would play Friday, he is back to practicing with the team and participating in all team activities.

FRIDAY: Men’s basketball — New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico, 7 p.m.,  770 AM/96.3 FM


Lobo hoops notes: NMHU has talent, Muscadin update
