 Lesense, NM United are parting ways - Albuquerque Journal

Lesense, NM United are parting ways

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Troy Lesesne walks off the field after his New Mexico United team beat Real Salt Lake in the 2021 regular season finale at Isotopes Park. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Coach Troy Lesesne and second-tier professional soccer club New Mexico United have parted ways, the club said in a Friday morning press release.

The statement did not make clear whether Lesesne is stepping away voluntarily or is being forced out. United has scheduled a Friday morning press conference with Lesesne at its Nob Hill offices.

Lesesne has been the coach for all three seasons of United’s existence as a second-tier soccer club playing in the United Soccer League’s Championship division. This recently concluded season was the first that United did not qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, United’s push for a voter approval of $50 million in bonds to build a city-owned soccer specific stadium was soundly defeated in Tuesday’s election.

Check back here later today and in Saturday’s Journal for more information.

 


