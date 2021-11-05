Lesense, NM United are parting ways

Coach Troy Lesesne and second-tier professional soccer club New Mexico United have parted ways, the club said in a Friday morning press release.

The statement did not make clear whether Lesesne is stepping away voluntarily or is being forced out. United has scheduled a Friday morning press conference with Lesesne at its Nob Hill offices.

Lesesne has been the coach for all three seasons of United’s existence as a second-tier soccer club playing in the United Soccer League’s Championship division. This recently concluded season was the first that United did not qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, United’s push for a voter approval of $50 million in bonds to build a city-owned soccer specific stadium was soundly defeated in Tuesday’s election.

