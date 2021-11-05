Detox center is only way out of our crime wave

About three weeks ago, I was driving to work and came to a stop at Fourth and Lomas. Suddenly, I noticed a man on the southeast corner. He was a large and very naked man, waving to motorists. I seriously thought I had suffered a stroke and I suspect there were many other motorists who questioned their own mental faculties.

A few days later, I pulled up to the security gate at my courthouse at 8 a.m. and saw another man passed out on the cold, hard sidewalk next to the gate. He had nothing underneath him and was half-covered with a sleeping bag.

Is this the new normal for Albuquerque? Sadly enough, it is. Many people have witnessed similar disturbing situations, including outright criminal behavior, involving chronic substance abusers and/or mentally ill people throughout our city.

It is not as though our community did not have fair warning of what was coming our way. This did not happen overnight. From my unique vantage point as a judge, I saw the harbingers that foreshadowed Albuquerque’s future.

I began my judicial career in May 2003 on the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court. I handled what were called weekend arraignments. I presided over these hearings for many years. Each Saturday morning, I handled upward of 100 misdemeanor cases and a handful of felony cases. Most of these people were in custody. Most had been arrested on outstanding warrants, could not post bond and had been in jail for several days. Most of these people were chronic substance abusers, many were mentally ill – and all needed intervention and treatment.

The lawyers generally would enter guilty pleas on behalf of their clients, and I would give the defendants credit for time served and release them. These primarily were the people who made up the “revolving door of justice,” as it was coined. Officers and deputies were repeatedly arresting the same people for petty crimes, such as shoplifting and disturbing the peace.

As a judge, I could not justify long jail sentences for chronic offenders pleading guilty to petty misdemeanors. Also, the jail was never meant to serve as a detox and treatment center. Finally, Bernalillo County judges were under pressure to release inmates from custody because overcrowding was violating an agreement called the Duran Consent Decree. Aside from the jail, there really were no other resources with which to address the problems caused by these repeat offenders.

As the years continued, the number of misdemeanor arraignment cases remained at a high rate and, ominously, the felony arraignment cases began to increase. Serious crime in Albuquerque was rising, much of it caused by narcotics. Not coincidentally, the use of “crack” and “meth” began to skyrocket, along with the perennial favorites of addicts – heroin and cocaine.

The quality of life in our city took a serious hit.

Which brings us to today. What is the solution? There is an old saying: If you walk a mile into the woods, it will take you a mile to walk out. Clearly, there is no immediate fix, but we need to begin the journey out of this sad state of affairs now.

Years ago, and with great foresight, trial court judges across New Mexico began developing and staffing specialty courts that focused on repeat offenders with chronic substance abuse and mental problems. These courts were, and remain, remarkable for their reduction in recidivism among participants. But these courts can accept only a limited number of people and actually reach only a small percentage of those who need help. Clearly, judges need sufficient resources with which to order detainment, intensive treatment and follow-up supervision, tools which our specialty courts have proven are very effective.

Bernalillo County desperately needs a detox and treatment center capable of detaining and treating up to several hundred substance abusers and mentally ill people. Our elected leaders need to seriously consider the funding, building and staffing of such a facility.

Once and for all, judges, police officers, prosecutors and public defenders, pretrial service officers and probation officers all need to be given the necessary resources to do their jobs. If we fail to address the interconnected issues of crime, mental illness and substance abuse, we will never see a reduction in the crime rate or in the suffering of so many addicts, alcoholics and mentally ill people in Bernalillo County. There is a way out of the woods.

I wish everyone a happy, safe and blessed Thanksgiving and holiday season.

Judge Daniel E. Ramczyk is a judge of the Second Judicial District Court. Opinions expressed here are solely those of the judge individually and not those of the court.