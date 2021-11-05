Class 4A girls soccer: Hope Christian knocks off top-seeded St. Pius to win title

There would be no three-peat for top-seeded St. Pius as No. 2 Hope Christian unveiled a versatile offense in the Class 4A girls state championship match that featured more than just the state’s top scorer — and instead focused on other weapons.

The Huskies (21-1) won their sixth overall title and first since 2015 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Sartans (17-2) Friday at the University of New Mexico Soccer and Track Complex. It avenged Hope’s loss in the spring to St. Pius by the same score.

“Feeling like that after the championship when you’ve come so far and worked so hard, losing, it’s a really bad feeling,” said Huskies forward Hannah Gutierrez, who scored the game’s first goal. “I think this season we worked extra hard and we trusted each other a lot more with everything, and we got a win.”

That trust, said Hope coach Amy Fankam, was evident in how other players reacted with star Savannah Sanchez bottled up.

“First off, credit to Savannah,” Fankam said. “It’s frustrating when you’re used to scoring every goal and often times scoring many goals in each game, to stay in it and stay engaged and trust your teammates, and that was a lot of it (Friday). She made all the right runs and put the great work in. It didn’t mean she’s scoring but what it means was other people were scoring. Credit Sav for that and credit to other players, Hannah and Zylee (Dominguez) for stepping up and taking care of business.”

The Sartans, facing three of the top individual scorers in the state tournament run, had the same game plan for each one, said coach David Sullivan.

“We worked on making sure whenever they received the ball, they have no space and we’re tight on them,” he said. “I thought we did a really good job of that. I thought we didn’t step on the second balls that were a little deeper, and that’s what killed us. I thought we had a good game plan. That is a fantastic team. Fantastic coach. And I don’t think there is a coach that’s more competitive in the state than Amy.”

The Huskies got both of their goals early with Gutierrez converting a pass from Hadley Collins in the 10th minute, then Dominguez putting in a bomb from 25 yards out after a pass back from Sanchez.

Instructions from Fankam, who won two state championships with La Cueva as a player, were pretty simple, Gutierrez said.

“Play for each other and try to win, and that’s what we did and we conquered,” she said. “We kind of knew we were going to have to work extra hard to get this win, and that’s what we did.”

No. 2 HOPE CHRISTIAN 2

No. 1 ST. PIUS 1

Hope Christian 2 0 — 2

St. Pius 1 0 — 1

Scoring: HC, 10th, Hannah Gutierrez (Hadley Collins); HC, 30th, Zylee Dominguez, (Savannah Sanchez); SP, 33rd, Ravae Jaramillo (penalty kick).

