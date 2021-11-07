Another shot in the arm

With over 82% of New Mexicans 18 years of age or older having had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and over 72% with the vaccination series completed – and with hundreds of new cases reported daily and hundreds hospitalized – people are now looking for a booster shot.

According to the CDC website, COVID-19 vaccines are working well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant. However, public health experts are starting to see reduced protection, especially among certain populations, against mild and moderate disease. Data from small clinical trials show that a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who had finished their initial series six months earlier. A similar clinical trial showed that a J&J/Janssen booster shot also increased the immune response in participants who completed their single-dose vaccine at least two months earlier. With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against COVID-19, including the delta variant.

If you got Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna

You are eligible for a booster if you are:

• 65 years or older

• Age 18+ living in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ with underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ working/living in high-risk settings

• Adults who work or reside in certain settings (e.g., health care, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters) may be at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19, which could be spreading where they work or live.

You can get a booster if it has been at least six months since your second shot.

If you got Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen

You are eligible for a booster if you are:

• 18 years or older

You can get a booster if it has been at least two months since your shot. The J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine has lower vaccine effectiveness over time compared to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Which booster should you get?

Any of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. You may choose which COVID-19 vaccine you receive as a booster shot. Some may prefer the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

What are the risks of the booster shot?

According to the CDC website, reactions reported so far after a booster shot were similar to the two-shot or single-dose initial series. Fever, headache, fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects and, overall, most side effects were mild to moderate. However, as with the two-shot or single-dose initial series, serious side effects are rare, but may occur.

Schedule your booster

New Mexicans are encouraged to schedule their booster shots with their primary care physicians. They can also do so through the statewide vaccine COVID-19 vaccine registration system, vaccineNM.org.

New Mexicans without access to the internet can call 1-855-600-3453 for scheduling assistance.

VaccineS.gov helps you find a location near you for booster shot scheduling.

Scheduling is available at CVS via www.cvs.com, the CVS app or 1-800-SHOP-CVS (1-800-746-7287); Walgreens via www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/; and Albertsons via www.albertsons.com/vaccinations/home. Walmart www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302 requires a login to proceed with scheduling. Recorded phone messages refer you to the N.M. statewide vaccine registration system website or phone number. Remember, you need to meet the CDC eligibility when scheduling.

What does it cost?

Like the COVID-19 vaccines, the booster shots are offered free of charge, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Vaccine providers can seek reimbursement from health insurance companies, but not from patients.

When will more people be eligible for a booster?

Additional populations may be recommended to receive a booster shot as more data becomes available.

COVID vaccine available for ages 5-11

CDC now recommends children between ages 5 and 11 receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. NMDOH encourages scheduling primary and booster shots with primary care physicians, through the statewide vaccine COVID-19 vaccine registration system vaccineNM.org or by calling 1-855-600-3453 for scheduling assistance. Parents can visit vaccinenm.org/kids to add dependents to their existing vaccine scheduling profile.

What if I lost my vaccine card?

New Mexicans who misplace their vaccine card can contact the provider that administered their vaccine and ask for a replacement, or visit www.vaxviewnm.org to obtain their immunization record, which should show they have completed the vaccine series – assuming the provider has correctly reported it to the New Mexico Immunization Information System already. If you have trouble logging in, call the NMSIIS Help Desk at 833-882-6454 for assistance.

What about the flu shot?

It is flu season. You can get your flu vaccine at the same time as a booster shot.

Sources: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. https://cv.nmhealth.org/.