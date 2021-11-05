State Police ID pedestrian hit, killed on I-25 on Wednesday

New Mexico State Police has identified the pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque on Wednesday night.

Kevin Dwight Vigil, 34, of Albuquerque, died in the crash that happened around 10:15 p.m. near Tramway Boulevard.

Police said the initial investigation shows that Vigil, for reasons unknown, was walking across the southbound lanes of I-25.

“He was struck by a southbound black sedan that did not stop and fled the scene,” State Police said in a news release.

Vigil died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact State Police at (505) 841-9256, option 1.