Editorial: Winners have heavy lift

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he believes he’s put the city on the right track and he’s “staying the course,” calling his 30-percentage point win over his nearest competitor “truly a referendum.”

Keller’s win over Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and radio talk show host Eddy Aragon was indeed decisive. But receiving 56% of the votes cast is not a mandate, it’s more like a wake-up call. Put another way, 44% of Albuquerqueans voted to toss Keller out of office — no small fringe group.

Gonzales, with 26% of the votes, said he was stunned crime didn’t play a greater role in Tuesday’s election.

But it did, according to Journal polling. Gonzales and Aragon simply were not the candidates able to gain the support and trust of enough voters to wage competitive campaigns.

Crime

Journal polling prior to Tuesday’s election showed “earth-shaking percentages” of people concerned about crime, says Journal pollster Brian Sanderoff. The poll taken two weeks before the election found 87% of respondents were concerned about crime, and that concern transcends political affiliation and age.

The poll found 79% of voters ages 18 to 34 were concerned about the crime rate, compared with 90% of those 65 and older.

More than a third of registered voters felt “very unsafe” or “somewhat unsafe.” Not surprising with the near-daily reports of shootings. Homes and vehicles were struck by a barrage of gunfire, and three people were killed and eight wounded, at parties Halloween weekend. The body count continued last week with shooting victims found dead in a parking lot, apartment complex and in the street.

So, it’s little surprise only 18% felt “very safe.”

One of Keller’s top second-term challenges will be building a sense of security among city residents, especially the 44% who didn’t support him.

Homelessness

The Journal Poll also showed Albuquerqueans are far more concerned about homelessness than in a similar Journal Poll four years ago before that city election.

While two-thirds of likely voters this year named crime the biggest issue, 23% named homelessness. No other issue was raised by more than 5% of respondents. Four years ago, more voters identified the economy, education and even Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction as the top problem behind crime.

Democrats and Republicans alike expressed concerns about homelessness, while there were dramatic political disparities on most other questions.

The city’s purchase of the former Lovelace hospital along Gibson for $15 million earlier this year was the largest investment in homelessness in its history. Gonzales and Aragon opposed the proposed Gateway Center. With the election behind us, so should be any uncertainty about ramping up services to address the homeless crisis.

Police support

Keller is fortunate to have a police department with strong community support across the ideological spectrum. A solid majority of those polled, 61%, approve of the job Albuquerque police officers are doing, while only 20% disapproved; 17% had mixed feelings.

That strong support unfortunately doesn’t trickle down to the 18-34 age group. Only 44% of voters in the group approved of the job Albuquerque police officers are doing, with 36% of that group disapproving.

The polling shows that mistrust of police among younger people has not dissipated since last year’s protests over police brutality and racial bias. Building support for police among younger people and improving cooperation will be monumental tasks.

Vaccine mandate

Keller has so far avoided mandating that city employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, citing unspecified legal and collective bargaining considerations.

Now, with a second term secured, and COVID numbers going in the wrong direction at an alarming rate, he should reconsider. It’s entirely unfair to require state, federal, hospital and school workers and military members to be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, but not city employees.

Overall, 63% of voters surveyed by the Journal said they support COVID-19 vaccine mandates, while 32% were opposed. That near 2-to-1 ratio should embolden Keller to do what’s necessary and implement a vaccine mandate. He said on election night he’s up for making tough decisions. This is one of them.

Heavy turnout

Keller and the new City Council (final composition depends on two runoffs in December) have a big job ahead. There’s much to do to tackle crime, homelessness, public health and the economy — only 25% polled said the city economy is “good”; just 2% said “excellent.”

The polling shows Albuquerque voters are very concerned about whether the city is on the right track. Keep in mind those surveyed have cellphones/land lines and are in better shape than those who couldn’t participate because they don’t have a phone.

While we believe the turnout Tuesday should have been higher — the fact there were 22,000 more voters than for the past mayoral election demonstrates the level of concern. People don’t show up to vote when they’re happy; they do when there’s a lot at stake.

Polling and turnout suggest residents know Albuquerque is in crisis. That needs to guide current and new city councilors, and ensure Keller and his administration use this second term to turn things around. It’s critical for all of Albuquerque that they do so.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.