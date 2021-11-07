Dangerous lesson in what-not-to-do in bail reform

President Biden’s recent “National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality” calls for an end to cash bail and most pretrial incarceration. This policy puts criminals first, victims last. And if we’ve learned anything in New Mexico since the rise of the Defund the Police movement, coddling criminals only worsens crime and threatens public safety.

The Biden administration is attempting to blackmail state and local governments into letting criminals back on our streets by using grant money for state and local law enforcement as leverage. But forcing so-called bail reform does not promote fairness or equality, especially for female victims whose attackers are freed to intimidate and re-victimize them before trial. The best policy to promote women’s rights is to protect them from abusers and predators and ensure offenders receive justice.

America’s murder rate skyrocketed by 30% in the last year. The push to eliminate cash bail is yet another example of progressive ideology trumping common sense. In New Mexico, “no-cash” bail has been such a failure that even far-left Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham want the law changed to allow for more pretrial incarceration.

One study on Cook County, Illinois, found releasing criminals without cash bail led to defendants committing 45% more new crimes. New violent crime by released defendants increased by 33%. It does not take a rocket scientist to realize that when you release criminals without any penalties or guarantees, they tend to commit more crimes.

According to a report by progressive prosecutor Kim Ogg in Harris County, Texas, new crimes by suspects released on bond increased from 6,344 in 2015 to 13,160 in 2020 after no-cash bail was introduced.

These are not just statistics – they are very real families that are hurting, endangered children and unsafe neighborhoods. These are the forgotten victims of far-left policies. In Brooklyn, a man freed under New York’s no-cash bail reform raped a woman in a subway bathroom in January 2020. In Rochester, N.Y., an accused murderer was released on house arrest after killing a 31-year-old man.

Bail is a vital part of our legal system, protecting society from dangerous criminals while allowing judges to determine whether release is appropriate on a case-by-case basis. Blanket release shows a disdain for the safety of law-abiding Americans. Even President Obama’s former solicitor general Donald Verrilli Jr. supported bail, stating “bail acts as a reconciling mechanism to accommodate both the defendant’s interest in pretrial liberty and society’s interest in assuring the defendant’s presence at trial.”

For the sake of the American people, I will make every effort to stop this administration from endangering American communities by eliminating successful bail programs. President Biden should learn from New Mexico, New York and Chicago and preserve bail to keep criminals from preying upon the innocent.