 Lobo soccer is one win away from Mountain West women's tourney title - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo soccer is one win away from Mountain West women’s tourney title

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

BOISE, Idaho — After her team’s stirring semifinal win Thursday in the Mountain West Conference soccer tournament, UNM coach Heather Dyche said on golobos.com that she would welcome a matchup with Boise State in Saturday’s final, given the accompanying atmosphere the host school would bring.

Dyche got her wish, careful or not.

The top-seeded Lobos (13-4-2) take on the sixth seed Boise State (11-6-4) in Saturday’s final with the tournament championship and accompanying automatic NCAA bid on the line.

“Any time you’re playing a team on their home field – we lost to San Jose doing that a couple of years ago in the finals – you have to have a little bit of magic and you have to be able to get lucky,” Dyche said. “I think our team is going to be ready and we’re ready for a battle.”

Both the Lobos and Broncos needed to go the extra mile in the semifinals — the Lobos winning 2-1 over Utah State in the second overtime on the second of two Zaria Katesigwa goals, and Boise State eliminating Fresno State on penalty kicks, 6-5, as goalkeeper Sydney Smith snuffed out the last Bulldogs attempt.

UNM beat Boise State 1-0 in Albuquerque on Oct. 3 in their lone meeting of the regular season.

 

 

 


