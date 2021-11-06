 Class 5A girls soccer: One goal helps Cibola achieve the ultimate goal - Albuquerque Journal

Class 5A girls soccer: One goal helps Cibola achieve the ultimate goal

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Cibola’s Brooke Volza, right, and teammate Mercedes Morris celebrate the goal that held up for their team’s 1-0 win over Carlsbad for the Class 5A girls state soccer championship. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Heath Weihe was rewinding in his head two months, to the Friday night before Labor Day, the night his Cibola High School girls soccer team claimed the metro championship at the APS Complex.

It was that evening, in his mind, that convinced Cibola’s coach that a more grandiose goal was within their reach.

“After the metro tournament,” Weihe said, “I was walking out of the complex, and Greg Rusk (the Cleveland girls coach) stopped me and he said, ‘Don’t believe any of that metro curse stuff. You guys can do this.'”

“This” was achieved Friday afternoon.

The top-seeded Cougars claimed the Class 5A state title at the UNM Soccer Stadium, riding an eighth-minute goal from junior Brooke Volza to a 1-0 victory over No. 2 seed Carlsbad.

“I have goose bumps, I’m so excited,” said Volza. “I’m so emotional. I’ve never won one before. This was finally our year.”

Cibola (17-2-1) won state for the first time since 2016.

And that early tally by Volza stood up for the duration against the defending state champion Cavegirls (20-3).

On the goal, senior midfielder Emily Aguilar, on the right wing, steered a cross into the box. Teammate Mercedes Morris came upon it first, but wasn’t able to square herself for a shot attempt.

Cibola’s Corrine Whitsell, left, goes for a header against Carlsbad’s Faith Aragon. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

So the ball continued through the box, to the far side, where Volza was waiting to pounce.

“Honestly, I just saw the defender, she was right ahead of me. I’m like, if I take this with my right foot, it’s not gonna go in,” Volza said. “I did a little spin move and then I just saw it wide open and I took the shot (with my left).”

Aguilar said she never doubted the play would result in a goal.

“I knew either Mercedes or Brooke would be on that cutback; I knew one of them was gonna get it,” Aguilar said. “I play with them in club. They get on everything all the time. I trust them.”

And then, Aguilar smiled.

“I literally didn’t even look,” she said of the goal. “I was like, Brooke got it.”

The quick goal accomplished two things simultaneously: it put immediate pressure on Carlsbad and alleviated some of the heat on the No. 1 seed.

“Once that went in,” Weihe said, “I think the girls’ nerves settled down a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Cibola’s defense did an excellent job marking the two Cavegirls it deemed most threatening: senior forward Alexa Dugan and junior forward Allie Myers.

“We knew who their key players were,” Morris said, “and we shut them down.”

Carlsbad had six shots on frame, but none put any major stress on Cibola goalkeeper Rylee Tafoya. Weihe credited his two center backs, Joyce Sanchez and Cassandra Jaramillo, for their heavy lifting Friday.

“This is what we’ve been working towards all year,” said Morris, one of six Cibola seniors. “I’m so glad I got to experience it with this group of girls.”

For Carlsbad, the loss was painful, but the Cavegirls still had a magnificent year, with a championship and second-place finish in 2021’s two state tournaments.

“I think they just kept us in front of them, and that was huge for them,” Cavegirls coach Misty Long said.

CIBOLA 1, CARLSBAD 0

Carlsbad 0 0 — 0

Cibola 1 0 — 1

Scoring: Cib, 8th, Brooke Volza (Emily Aguilar). Shots on goal: Carlsbad 6, Cibola 13. Saves: Carlsbad, Korrine Bradford 11; Cibola, Rylee Tafoya 6. Corners: Carlsbad 1; Cibola 4.

(Class 5A girls bracket)


