Fund national parks to mitigate overcrowding

I’ve lived in New Mexico a long time. Long enough to memorize the feel of the winds, pathways of arroyos and the taste of local green chile. Dark skies, still starry nights, juniper, mountains and caves remind me that I’m in a place that’s sacred, old and carries a deep history in its soil.

New Mexico is not only where I call home, it’s what I’ve chosen to protect. I work for the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) to ensure New Mexico’s national parks, and cultural and heritage sites, are preserved. Across the country, our parks have seen an unprecedented increase in visitors, New Mexico included.

At first, this uptick in visitors gave me hope. After all, myself and my colleagues at NPCA encourage visitors to come to our parks, which welcome the public to wonder at our natural treasures and also bring in revenue that not only benefits our national economy, but also stimulates business in the communities that surround the parks. Our nation is home to over 400 national parks, 15 of which are in New Mexico, along with three national historic trails, 46 national historic landmarks and three world heritage sites.

After nearly two years into a global pandemic and numbers reaching over 1 million visitors per month in some national parks, my hope is tempered by concern. The instant influx of visitors has taken a toll on the land, the workers, the volunteers and the rangers in the parks. In New Mexico alone, we hosted a record 1.4 million visitors last year. Our parks’ rangers and other staff are juggling overwhelming public interest with new challenges from COVID and the ever-present challenges of climate change, all the while operating on shoe-string budgets with an insufficient investment from Congress.

But, there’s hope on the horizon. I’m happy that national parks in New Mexico and across the United States might soon benefit from the proposed Senate Interior Environment bill that would increase national parks funding by 9% for a total of $2.93 billion. These funds would help hire back more than 1,000 park rangers and employees from previous staffing cuts. An additional proposed $120 million is also in the bill to support conservation efforts, such as our work to preserve New Mexico’s archaeological sites in and around Chaco Canyon and elsewhere.

More money for New Mexico’s national parks and heritage sites would also hire back more educational staff who work with nearby communities to create programs that represent all of New Mexico’s heritage and cultures. These guided tours and initiatives engage visitors, and that means not only are we increasing knowledge, but we are also cutting the numbers of people who get lost in the parks, or who may unknowingly damage protected species of plants and/or sacred cultural sites.

Protecting our parks in New Mexico is something that Sen. Martin Heinrich and Sen. Ben Ray Luján understand, and we are thankful for their support. The current Senate bill to increase park funding is strong and could not come at a more important time. We encourage Heinrich and Luján to push for the bill’s passage to protect not only New Mexico’s national parks and heritage sites, but also national parks across the country for generations to come.