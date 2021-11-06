 Court documents detail triple homicide in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Court documents detail triple homicide in ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Richard Kuykendall was walking down an alleyway in Northeast Albuquerque when two friends he had known for years drove up in a car. When the 41-year-old tried to get in, bullets flew at him as a man in the backseat opened fire.

A close quarters gunfight ensued inside the car between the man in the backseat and Kuykendall’s friends. As the smoke cleared, Kuykendall jumped into the bullet-riddled car to find the three men dead.

He stashed a gun nearby then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove the men and the car to Kaseman Hospital.

Authorities have not provided an update in the May 24 triple homicide, but recent court documents filed by Kuykendall’s attorney provide the new perspective on the fatal shootings.

Prosecutors allege Kuykendall was part of a conspiracy to “assault or kill” someone in the car and may have killed the man in the backseat, 33-year-old Michael Sanchez. An emptied gun was found near Sanchez’s body.

Authorities say the three dead men — Brandon Torres, 44, James Fisher, 41, and Sanchez — are members of the Aryan Brotherhood and Kuykendall is affiliated with the gang.

Kuykendall was arrested soon after and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm for stashing the gun behind a dumpster. He has not been charged in the deaths, which are being investigated by the Albuquerque Police Department.

An APD spokesman said there were no updates on the case and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Erlinda Johnson, Kuykendall’s attorney, called the charge against her client “completely unjustified.” She wrote in a recent motion that “momentary possession or touching of a firearm in an emergency situation” does not support it.

“You cannot expect someone who is going to render aid and drive these individuals to the hospital, to leave a firearm in the backseat within reach of the guy who just shot at my client,” she told the Journal Friday. “… To argue that he did something criminal, frankly, it’s a miscarriage of justice in this case.”

Johnson recently asked a federal judge to release Kuykendall pending trial, arguing that new evidence shows his DNA wasn’t found on the gun because he didn’t fire it and only removed it from the car for his own safety.

In response, prosecutors acknowledged the complexities of the case but wrote whether Kuykendall possessed the gun — evident by a bloody imprint of a firearm on his shirt — “is simply not one of them” and called the motion an “attempt to muddy the waters in an already complex set of facts.”

Johnson also said her client is not affiliated with the gang, verified by a nationally recognized gang expert, and his tattoos were misidentified and taken out of context by authorities.

“The way he’s been painted in the media is really unfair — the way that he has been maligned and associated with a gang that he has absolutely no affiliation with,” she told the Journal.

In a 911 call obtained by the Journal, an out of breath Kuykendall frantically tells a dispatcher there’s a car full of gunshot victims at the hospital.

“They’re in the vehicle, they’re right here,” he told the dispatcher. “… Just come save these people, thank you.”

Johnson’s motion includes letters from Kuykendall’s friends, family and coworkers, many of whom acknowledge his legal troubles and drug use but adamantly deny the gang ties.

“He is a victim of his addictions and resulting poor decisions,” his father wrote. “He may suffer from self-hate but he is not a bigot.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Court documents detail triple homicide in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Richard Kuykendall was walking down an ... Richard Kuykendall was walking down an alleyway in Northeast Albuquerque when two friends he had known for years drove up in a car. When ...
2
Lobo soccer is one win away from Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
After her team's stirring semifinal win ... After her team's stirring semifinal win Thursday in the Mountain West Conference soccer tournament, UNM coach Heather Dyche said on golobos.com that she would ...
3
What’s next with PNM merger?
ABQnews Seeker
PRC can reject, approve or modify ... PRC can reject, approve or modify deal
4
PNM-Avangrid merger faces uphill battle
ABQnews Seeker
Hearing examiner outlines reasons for recommending ... Hearing examiner outlines reasons for recommending PRC reject the deal
5
State Police ID pedestrian hit, killed on I-25 on ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police has identified ... New Mexico State Police has identified the pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque on Wednesday night. Kevin Dwight Vigil, 34, of ...
6
Giving back, one blanket at a time
ABQnews Seeker
Janet Greger spends her retirement improving ... Janet Greger spends her retirement improving others' lives
7
Price for new Roundhouse firearms policy unclear
ABQnews Seeker
GOP chairman says change violates New ... GOP chairman says change violates New Mexicans' constitutional rights
8
Election a blow to teachers union
ABQnews Seeker
Three APS board members are elected ... Three APS board members are elected without union backing
9
Witness: Defendant told UNM athletes to follow him before ...
ABQnews Seeker
A baseball player and friend of ... A baseball player and friend of Jackson Weller's testified on Day 2 of the trial of Darian Bashir, who is charged with murder in ...