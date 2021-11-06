FBI: Man tries to rob credit union on San Pedro near Lomas

FBI agents and local police are searching for a suspect who tried to rob a credit union in Albuquerque while wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt with “New Mexico Lobos” on the front.

The FBI says the unidentified man also was wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap when he tried to rob the Rio Grande Credit Union at 1201 San Pedro NE, just north of Lomas, around 2:30 p.m.

“The suspect walked into the bank and presented a demand note to a teller, but didn’t get any cash,” the FBI said in a news release. “He left the bank and was seen walking north.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male in his mid-30s, about 5’7″ tall, with a skinny build.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.