Chavez expected to start at QB Lobos vs. winless UNLV

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales will usually try to find any type of motivation for his football team, even when it’s the Lobos’ homecoming game as a 1.5-point favorite against winless UNLV.

“I promise you that New Mexico was one that they saw on their schedule that they can end their losing streak,” Gonzales said. “Our kids have heard that all week. This is a great opportunity to compete against a team I know that is going to be hungry for a win. They’ve had opportunities to win games.”

UNLV (0-8, 0-4 in Mountain West) has lost five games by one score this season.

UNM (3-5, 1-3) is coming off its bye week after it had ended a five-game losing streak with a stunning 14-3 upset at Wyoming. That win ended a 16-road game losing streak, which had led the nation.

Gonzales now wants the Lobos to end a quirky streak against the Rebels. UNM has not beaten UNLV in Albuquerque since Nov. 12, 2011. The Lobos beat UNLV in 2018 at Sam Boyd Stadium, 50-14. The Rebels, of the MWC West Division, won at UNM in 2013 and 2017. The Lobos are in the MWC Mountain Division.

“We haven’t beaten them here in 10 years,” Gonzales said. “Another door to knock down and keep building.”

Senior quarterback Terry Wilson, who started the first six games of the season, would like to help the Lobos knock down that door. He’s missed the past two games after sustaining a dislocated elbow on his left, non-throwing arm. He practiced some this week, but without contact, said Gonzales, who added the Kentucky transfer will be a game-time decision.

Last week, during the bye week, Wilson spent his time in his native Oklahoma for personal reasons and also received recovery treatment for his elbow, Gonzales said.

If Wilson is unavailable against UNLV, the Lobos are planning to go with redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez, who would be making his first career home start. Gonzales said Thursday he knows who will start for the Lobos, but he said he will reveal that news on Saturday. It would be a surprise if it’s not Chavez.

Chavez is 2-0 as a starter with wins over Fresno State in 2020 and this season at Wyoming. He also entered late in the second half to lead the Lobos past Wyoming in 2020.

After the win over Fresno State last year, he was named MWC Offensive Player of the Week and after beating Wyoming on Oct. 23, he was named MWC Freshman of the Week. With Chavez at the helm, the Lobos utilized a run-first, ball-control offense with several triple-option and read-option packages.

Chavez said his preparation didn’t change this week even though it appeared he was set to start again.

“Last year when I was the fifth string, I would prepare as if I was the starter,” Chavez said. “It doesn’t matter where I’m at on the depth chart, the preparation is the same.”