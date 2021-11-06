 'Mad Rush' for doses - Albuquerque Journal

‘Mad Rush’ for doses

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Eddie Boylan, 9, gets his COVID-19 vaccine from Lytisha Roybal, a medical assistant at the Christus St. Vincent Entrada Contenta Health Center in Santa Fe on November 5, 2021. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE – Pent-up demand among some New Mexico parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 has led to some appointments having to be rescheduled or canceled until more doses are delivered.

Top state health officials this week said they expected a “mad rush” for vaccine doses after federal regulators gave final approval this week for shots to be given to children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents to have patience in the early stages of the rollout.

While the first batch of shots for younger kids were being administered Friday, state Deputy Health Secretary Laura Parajón said more doses should be available by Wednesday, which would allow more appointments to be available.

“There are some slots available right now but we’re waiting for providers to get all their vaccines,” Parajón said this week during an online briefing with reporters.

In all, the Department of Health expects to get about 90,000 of the vaccine doses for kids over the next week or so. There are currently about 188,000 children between ages 5 to 11 in New Mexico, state health officials have said.

While national surveys have shown only about 30% of parents plan to get their children vaccinated immediately, Parajón said she hopes vaccine administration rates for 5- to 11-year-olds ultimately mirror those of children ages 12 to 17, who have been eligible for the vaccine since May.

As of Friday, a total of 54.6% of children in that age group had received all doses necessary to be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a Department of Health spokesman said Friday that 59 appointments for children to get vaccine doses made on a state online registry had to be canceled or rescheduled this week due to vaccine shipments not arriving on time.

But DOH spokesman David Morgan said there should be sufficient supply of the kid-sized doses – they are one-third the size of adult doses – to meet demand in the coming weeks, since the state’s vaccine shipments are based on orders from pharmacies, pediatricians and public health offices.

Teddy Ronan, 6, gets his COVID-19 vaccine from Lytisha Roybal, a medical assistant at the Christus St. Vincent Entrada Contenta Health Center in Santa Fe on November 5, 2021. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The Department of Health also announced Friday it will start providing shots to younger children at a Lea County public health office in Lovington on Monday.

The timing for such events will vary by region, Morgan said.

With new COVID-19 cases surging statewide, New Mexico public health officials are hopeful that vaccinating younger children could reduce virus spread among all age groups.

Children under age 18 make up about 16.8% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico since the pandemic began in March 2020, but about 25% of all new cases during a recent weeklong period.

And the case rate among 5- to 11-year-olds statewide recently reached a rate of nearly six new cases per every 10,000 children statewide – the highest rate for that age group since the pandemic started, according to DOH data.

“They’re our next, big unvaccinated group,” said Parajón, who added side effects from the vaccine are generally milder in younger children than in older kids.

Overall, children who test positive for COVID-19 face a significantly lower risk of death than elderly individuals, according to DOH data. Since the pandemic started, five children have died in New Mexico due to the virus – or about 0.01% of the total number of children who have tested positive.

The United States is one of just a small number of countries that has cleared the way for younger children to get the COVID-19 vaccine, along with others such as Chile, Ecuador, Argentina, Malaysia and Indonesia, according to Reuters.

The Department of Health plans to add vaccine administration numbers for younger children to an online state database next week.

How do I sign up?
To make an appointment or find locations for coronavirus vaccines in New Mexico, go to: goodtimes.vaccinenm.org/stay-ahead-nm/


