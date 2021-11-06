 1 arrest, 2 more ID'd in county HQ vandalism - Albuquerque Journal

1 arrest, 2 more ID’d in county HQ vandalism

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Damage to windows from gunfire is evident Oct. 11 at the Bernalillo County Alvarado Square building. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Three more suspects have been identified in the shooting that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the new county headquarters last month – though only one has been charged.

Marcus Rowe, 18, is charged with criminal damage to property and shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Rowe could be seen on security camera footage driving a Cadillac sedan while a passenger sitting in the front seat shot a gun toward the building.

Marcus Rowe

Rowe told investigators “he was only there to pick up a girl and knew nothing about the other subjects there,” according to the complaint.

Prosecutors have asked for him to be held in jail until trial.

His mother declined to comment to the Journal.

Rowe was arrested – along with two others who are being held on unrelated warrants – on Thursday by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force at an apartment complex on Comanche NE near Carlisle.

Also arrested were Thomas Acee, 18, and a 17-year-old who has not been publicly identified.

Court documents outlining the case against Rowe state that investigators received anonymous tips saying the two were also involved in the shooting.

Jayme Fuller, a BCSO spokeswoman, said the 17-year-old was arrested on a warrant for a prior charge of shooting from a motor vehicle in Sandoval County.

Thomas Acee

Acee was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on a warrant out of California for being a minor in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Acee’s mother also declined to comment.

The Oct. 11 shooting caused $45,000 worth of damage to the Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square building at Silver and Fourth SW. The facility was closed for a week and a half while crews removed 30 pounds of broken glass from the window ledge, several stories high. Glass had also fallen into the heating and cooling units, damaged the customer service computer equipment, and had fallen over chairs and countertops.

Another suspect, 20-year-old Noah Tapia, turned himself in a couple of days after the shooting. Tapia’s truck was seen driving Downtown while a passenger fired out of the window and at a parking garage where the shooting took place, according to a criminal complaint.

Tapia is charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.


1 arrest, 2 more ID'd in county HQ vandalism
