 Iconic Eastwood Western is dubbed in Navajo language - Albuquerque Journal

Iconic Eastwood Western is dubbed in Navajo language

By Associated Press

Clint Eastwood’s 1964 Western ‘A Fistful of Dollars’ has been dubbed in the Navajo Language. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – An iconic Western starring Clint Eastwood has been dubbed in the Navajo language.

The movie “A Fistful of Dollars,” or “Béeso Dah YiníÅ‚jaa'” in Navajo, will be screened for free this month on or near the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

A premiere for the cast and crew is scheduled Nov. 16 at the movie theater in Window Rock. Limited seats are available to members of the public who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and consent to a rapid test on site.

bright spotThe 1964 Western is the third major film available in the Navajo language. “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” was released in 2013, and “Finding Nemo” came out in 2016 as a way to preserve the Navajo language.

“A Fistful of Dollars” was supposed to be released last year, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back. Eastwood plays a man with no name who enters a Mexican village amid a power struggle between families.

Navajo Nation Museum Director Manuelito Wheeler said a Western film has been a popular request among Navajo elders.

“It only makes sense to make a movie for them since they are the primary speakers of Navajo,” Wheeler said Wednesday. “I know they’ll have a great time watching it.”

The museum teamed up with the New York-based Kino Lorber film distribution company and the Indigenous-owned Native Stars Studios in Gallup, New Mexico, for the film. It features an all-Navajo cast of voice actors.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Iconic Eastwood Western is dubbed in Navajo language
Bright Spot
The movie 'A Fistful of Dollars,' ... The movie 'A Fistful of Dollars,' or 'Beeso Dah Yiniljaa' in Navajo, will be screened for free this month on or near the reservation
2
NMSU Department of Art students to host 39th Annual ...
Arts
Jewelry and metalsmithing students in the ... Jewelry and metalsmithing students in the New Mexico State University Department of Art will host th ...
3
Academy student's math project wins national STEM competition
ABQnews Seeker
The 14-year-old No. 1 number cruncher ... The 14-year-old No. 1 number cruncher wins $25,000 prize
4
Afghan refugees learn new culture
ABQnews Seeker
Holloman AFB village home to Afghans Holloman AFB village home to Afghans
5
Rio Rancho gets K-9 training boost
Bright Spot
Teen gifts unit a new scent-training ... Teen gifts unit a new scent-training board
6
Deathly detours and a 'box of bones,' and you're ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo ... 'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo asks spectators to donate non-perishable items that he gives to The Storehouse food pantry
7
Mesquite principal wins national educational leadership award
ABQnews Seeker
Is one of only eight recipients ... Is one of only eight recipients this year
8
Two NM artists awarded Joan Mitchell Foundation Fellowships
Arts
The innovations of Luis Tapia and ... The innovations of Luis Tapia and Rose B. Simpson take on traditions with a contemporary twist.< ...
9
Las Cruces educator named NM Teacher of the Year
ABQnews Seeker
Lorynn Guerrero will represent New Mexico ... Lorynn Guerrero will represent New Mexico in the national competition