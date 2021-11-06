Lobos roll to men’s hoops exhibition win over Highlands

Maybe it was 615 days of pent up frustration between Lobo men’s basketball games being played in the Pit that was oozing out of the hardwood on Bob King Court.

Maybe Jamal Mashburn Jr., the sophomore transfer from Minnesota who followed his coach out west this past offseason to start a new chapter of his basketball journey, is just that good.

Whatever it was, when the 6-foot-2 guard collected a loose ball with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left on the clock, weaved his way around New Mexico Highlands University defenders, raced the length of the floor and rose up for the type of head above the rim dunk in traffic, Mashburn left the Pit crowd, and his teammates, in shock.

While the faces of the announced exhibition crowd of 7,182 were covered with masks in easily the largest indoor event allowed in New Mexico in 19 months, you could still heard an audible gasp when it happened.

“The dunk was unbelievable. I’ve never seen him dunk,” new Lobos coach Richard Pitino said after his team’s high-energy 101-72 exhibition win over Division II New Mexico Highlands.

“We’ve got to do our best to make sure that’s a SportsCenter top 10, because that was that was shockingly impressive.”

It was one of many highlight-reel plays that have been missing from the half-century old building for far too long to suit some Lobo fans, who had to do without seeing their beloved team play in the sate of New Mexico last season due to state health restrictions.

SKIP NAVIGATION SIGN IN UNM Lobo coach Richard Pitino after 101-72 win over NMHU (11.5.21) 24 views Nov 5, 2021 2 0 SHARE SAVE 8:09 NOW PLAYING Harlon Barnett – MSU-Purdue pre-game 3.6K views 3 days ago New 8:16 NOW PLAYING Winsome Sears: ‘You are looking at the American dream’ 269K views 3 days ago New 22:44 NOW PLAYING Full press conference: Mel Tucker talks after Michigan State’s 37-33 win over Michigan | 2021 13K views 6 days ago New 1:51:12 NOW PLAYING Muscle Shoals 2013 • Documentary Free with Ads 11:37 NOW PLAYING GA Southern head coach Clay Helton and AD Jared Benko 1 on 1 interviews 919 views 1 day ago New Bobby Fischer solves a 15 puzzle in 17 seconds on Carson Tonight Show – 11/08/1972 3M views 8 months ago Mike Leach After Baylor Game (Explicit Language) 1.3M views 11 years ago Most Outstanding Trick Plays in Football History ᴴᴰ 24M views 4 years ago How To Build a DIY Smokeless Fire Pit That Really Works! 1.1M views 5 months ago EP 256 – DOUG SMITH on the Ed Rogers vs. Masai Ujiri saga & The Toronto Raptors. 10K views 1 week ago The return of ABBA 930K views 5 days ago New Jim Boeheim Postgame vs. Le Moyne 5.8K views 4 days ago New Warren Buffett: 8 Mistakes Every Investor Makes 630K views 2 months ago Journey. The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony 2017 543K views 3 months ago Communication Professor Reacts to Bill Gates Interview on PBS 2.8M views 1 month ago Jackson State University Marching Into Mississippi Valley State University 24K views 3 days ago New UNM Lobos Football – Jhurell Pressley’s story 1.9K views 5 years ago Inferno, Canto 23 Dr. Gregor Thuswaldner 5.2K views 1 week ago This Is Purdue – Full Interview with Matt Painter (Video) 5.2K views 1 week ago

Embed Video

And, albeit it against out out-manned Division II NMHU squad that didn’t play at all in the 2020-21 season, Friday seemed to be what the new-look UNM squad needed in its final tuneup before next week’s regular season opener. It satisfied both in terms of the result, effort and style points that are, unapologetically, a point of emphasis for a program desperate to get fans back in the building once known as one of the best home-court advantages in the country.

“To get fans back in this building again, to get some energy, to get some enthusiasm was awesome to see,” Pitino said. “You can tell that this community is starving for college basketball, and they love it. … We’ve talked a lot about, yes, we want to win. But we need to win in a way that we can get our fans back engaged and get this place (to be) one of the toughest places to play in the country. I think fans saw tonight that these guys are going to play hard.”

Five Lobos scored in double figures, led by 18 points apiece from junior college transfer guard K.J. Jenkins and returning wing Javonte Johnson, who also chipped in 11 rebounds. Forward Jay Allen-Tovar had 17 points and several lob dunks and point guard Jaelen House had 12 points and eight assists in just 16 minutes.

The Lobos never trailed, led by as many as 36 and scored 40 fast break points. Defensively, in an 82-possession game, they held the Cowboys to just .889 points per possession and 38.4% shooting.

“It felt good,” Allen-Tovar said. “Coming from Juco, you don’t really get that. … It was fun.”

SITTING OUT: Sitting on the Lobos bench in warmups Friday night were returning players Saquan Singleton, a senior guard out indefinitely with a heart condition; and Valdir Manuel, a senior forward out indefinitely while an undisclosed disciplinary matter is being handled by main campus administrators; as well as newcomers Gethro Muscadin, a sophomore forward transfer from Kansas who was held out of last week’s intrasquad scrimmage for an undisclosed disciplinary matter that Pitino has said he doesn’t expect to last into next week’s season opener; and Safi Fino-A-Laself, a junior walk-on guard who was held out as a coach’s decision.

New Mexico Highlands vs. New Mexico game book

WEDNESDAY: Florida Atlantic at UNM, 7 p.m ., 770 AM/96.3 FM