Lobos win Mountain West soccer title on dramatic goal in OT

All season, New Mexico soccer coach Heather Dyche has spoken about the resiliency of her Lobos squad.

Saturday the team proved just how prophetic she is, winning the Mountain West tournament championship 2-1 over host and sixth-seeded Boise State (11-8-4) in overtime after allowing the equalizing goal with 11 minutes left in regulation. The win earns the No. 1 Lobos (14-4-2) a second straight NCAA appearance. They learn their tournament draw Monday.

“I would certainly appreciate it if we didn’t do it. It would make my life a lot easier,” Dyche told conference broadcast crew following the game. “But it’s something that we try to build in our culture is that we’re never out. And that we believe in each other. I think it really represents our state and our university. And we’re just blue collar. To allow Boise State to climb back into it like that and to still find a way, I’m just incredibly proud of our group.”

It took New Mexico all of 35 overtime seconds to get the clincher. After winning the ball out of touch near midfield, Molly Myers controlled the throw-in, heading it back toward Alexa Kirton, who headed it forward to Jadyn Edwards, the conference offensive player of the year.

Edwards took the ball on the run, breezed past three Broncos defenders as she worked to the center of the field just outside the 18 and then unleashed a blistering shot that found nothing but net on the far post.

“I took it upon myself to take some players on and my team trusts me to do that,” Edwards said of her 11th goal on the season. “It’s a great, huge, team effort, of course, but I’m very grateful we’re moving forward.”

New Mexico took the lead in the 33rd minute when Madi Hirschman delivered a strike that any Major League pitcher would have been proud to have thrown. With late dip and break, it slid beneath Boise State goalkeeper Sydney Smith, caromed off the goalpost and spun in.

The lead held up until the 79th minute when Morgan Stone hit shot from behind a screen that prevented UNM goalkeeper Emily Johnson from getting a good view of the ball. In the semifinals, New Mexico gave up the equalizer in the 90th minute before winning it in the second overtime.

The Lobos were determined to win this one quicker.

“We’ve been here before,” Edwards said. “We’ve been here too many times. Overtime, we thrive under pressure. We thrive under these situations. When we got into the huddle after regulation, we all knew that this was our game and we’re going to go get a goal early on in the (overtime). We just have confidence in each other and ourselves and our coaches. We just knew that we had to get a goal early and that’s what we did.”

At this point, nothing Edwards does surprises her coach.

“Jadyn, every single year just gets better and better,” Dyche said. “And everything you see of her is just her hard work. Nothing’s been handed to her. She’s a kid who’s a leader off the field. She’s special on the field. Candidly, I think there’s even more to her. I’m excited for her super senior season next year.”

The Lobos also won the conference championship last season in the spring, with a one-game, winner-take-all game against San Diego State. Doing it two seasons in row just months apart makes it even more special.

“I think its always what you hope for and we’re certainly proud of our performance last (season) especially during COVID,” Dyche said as she was doused with a blue Gatorade bath. “But we lost some great players. It’s been really amazing to see some players set up. Molly Myers, and Zaria (Katesigwa, tournament MVP), and some of our freshmen, Paige (Satterlee), and also to just count on our returners. It’s something you always hope for but you never expect. I’m just absolutely blown away. I think I’m just a little speechless. It’s stressful and you care about these kids so much and you want it for them. I think when you have that, it’s special.”

MONDAY: NCAA Tournament Selection Show, 2:30 p.m., streaming on NCAA.com