Albuquerque native pens two holiday films streaming now

Lisa Hepner’s life as a nuclear medicine tech was one she enjoyed.

While in the position for 20 years, there was always something missing.

She yearned to write more.

“I’ve always had a passion for writing,” she says enthusiastically.

Hepner moved back to New Mexico from Oregon about three years ago to care for her mother.

Within those days, Hepner and her mother would spend time together watching Hallmark Christmas movies.

“What can I say, I’m a sucker for a happy ending,” Hepner says with a laugh. “These films are full of heart and just bring joy to life, especially in the world we live in today.”

She was raised in Albuquerque from the age of 3 and went to Bellehaven Elementary School, Grant Middle School, Sandia High School and the University of New Mexico.

Now living in her hometown with her husband, Hepner finally had the courage – and the time – to write screenplays.

She spent her days watching her mother and then writing in the down time.

The words would flow from her imagination.

Flash forward to today, Hepner has not one – but two – Christmas films streaming on Roku. The two films began streaming on Nov. 1 and will stream through the end of the year on the platform.

The films are “A Christmas Wish in Hudson” and “Christmas Lover’s Anonymous.”

“A Christmas Wish in Hudson” tells the story of Lori, played by Alex Rinehart, who needs a break for Christmas.

When she sees Patrick Jacobs, played by Rib Hillis, a widowed firefighter from Hudson, Wisconsin, on a reality cooking show, she feels a strong attraction and decides to take a shot at love, but she’s not the only one.

Hepner says the concept for this movie came to her while watching the TV competition series, “Chopped,” with her husband.

“One of the contestants on the show was a widowed firefighter,” she explains. “I told my husband, ‘I wonder how many women will take an interest in him.’ It was meant as a joke, but the idea stuck with me.”

Hepner says she wrote the script about three years ago.

Meanwhile, “Christmas Lover’s Anonymous” was written last year during the pandemic.

“Elizabeth Snoderly, worked with me on (A Christmas Wish in Hudson),” she says. “(For this movie) she had a basic idea and paid me to write the movie. I have a co-writing credit on this one. It’s been amazing to be part of this.”

The movie stars Brooke Burfitt, Houston Rhines and Bridget Fitzgerald.

Hepner’s leap into screenwriting was possible because of her passion.

“People will ask me how I sold two Christmas movies,” she says. “My response is that you have to be passionate. I taught myself how to watch the Christmas romance movies and took notes. There’s a formula to these movies and you have to pay attention.”

Hepner is constantly looking for inspiration and she’s often jotting notes down in the notebook she carries with her.

“The ideas come to me and I try to work with them if there’s enough of a story,” she says. “The Christmas movies have happy endings and that’s the goal for me. I want to tell and interesting story that works out well.”

Now streaming

