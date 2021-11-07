Exhibit explores the impact of nuclear testing, uranium mining on Native people

When De Haven Solimon Chaffins was growing up at Laguna Pueblo, she thought of the nearby Anaconda Jackpile Uranium Mine as a dragon.

The beast took a deep breath and exhaled its contamination across both her village and her family.

Open at Santa Fe’s IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, “Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology” explores the impact of nuclear testing and uranium mining on Native people and the environment around the world.

More than 500 abandoned uranium mines and mills span the Navajo Nation and pueblo lands. Most of these are unmarked. Before 1962, Native American miners worked in these mines without any protective equipment and lived in houses constructed from contaminated materials. Many died as a result of uranium-related illnesses. Generations later, family members continue to suffer from cancer and birth defects.

“Some of these homes, their houses were only 50 yards from the mines,” IAIA curator Manuela Well-Off-Man said. “So when the wind blew, it contaminated everything.”

The more than 50 artists in the exhibition tell personal stories of illness, struggle and resilience in the face of government and corporate ignorance and complicity.

Mallery Quetawki (Zuni Pueblo) uses her paintings to help tribal members impacted by uranium exposure discuss their symptoms. Quetawki is the artist-in-residence and research assistant with the University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy Community Environmental Health program.

Her diptych “Extraction and Remediation” (2020) explores the collision, then cooperation of traditional beliefs and technology.

Although Zuni was not subjected to uranium mining, it lies downwind from the 1979 Church Rock uranium mining spill on the Navajo Nation.

“A lot of our waterways do mix and combine,” Quetawki said, “so it affects us, too.”

Her great-uncle worked on the Jackpile-Paguate Uranium Mine near Laguna. He suffers from chronic breathing problems, although he never smoked.

Cancer rates doubled in the Navajo Nation from the 1970s to the 1990s. Many Navajo people have died of kidney failure and cancer, conditions linked to uranium contamination. New research from the Centers for Disease Control shows uranium in babies born today.

Scattered with petroglyphs, the left side of Quetawki’s diptych represents her ancestors as the DNA helix swims beneath them. Closer to the right, the hazard symbol replaces flowers blooming in the grass. On the right panel, a circuit board melds with traditional culture.

“We are not supposed to take more than we should,” Quetawki said. “We should never desiccate the Earth.”

An old prophecy the tribe traces to Chaco Canyon has proven prescient.

“They prophesied something under the lands that should stay there; that it’s dangerous, that it would cause war.”

Chaffins (Laguna and Zuni Pueblos) spent time at her grandparents’ home in Paguate, near the Jackpile-Paguate Uranium Mine, as both a child and an adult. The Environmental Protection Agency designated it a Superfund Site, a polluted location requiring a long-term response to clean up hazardous material contaminations.

Chaffins used humor to create two paintings playing on the brand name ShurFine baking products.

“One day I saw a box of ShurFine yellow cake and thought, wow, in reference to “yellow cake,” the purest form of uranium,” she said in a telephone interview from Laguna Pueblo. “It is so ironic because we were living 1,000 feet away from the uranium mines. I thought, ‘What a play on words.’ ”

For years after the mine closed in 1982, Chaffins noticed people who were once healthy developed cancer and other health issues. Her grandfather died of cancer, then her grandmother, next her uncle.

She was regularly sick as a child. Eventually, doctors diagnosed her with congenital cervical dystonia, characterized by involuntary contractions or intermittent spasms of the neck muscles. Her daughter developed autism. Her only son died at age 2.

“We wondered why all this stuff was going on,” she said.

Chaffins’ grandfather had been the Laguna governor in the 1950s. He and the pueblo’s council made the decision to allow the mining. Later, many pueblo members blamed him for their health and land issues.

“I just remember being outside when the siren went off and I heard the blast,” Chaffins said. “They were blasting so they could remove the ore. We ran inside and closed the windows. Sometimes the wind would come in our direction. I’d look up and it seemed like a dragon breathing.”