 Football: Previously winless UNLV easily defeats host Lobos - Albuquerque Journal

Football: Previously winless UNLV easily defeats host Lobos

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

UNM quarterback Isaiah Chavez (6) is sacked by UNLV’’s Kyle Beaudry (44), who forced a fumble in action Saturday at University Stadium. Chavez was injured on the play, The Lobos fell 31-17. It is UNLV’s first win of the season. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

DANNY GONZALES POSTGAME AUDIO BELOW

KYLE STAPLEY POSTGAME AUDIO BELOW

The University of New Mexico football team became what coach Danny Gonzales dreaded most: UNLV’s first victim of the season.
The Rebels forced three turnovers to help secure a 31-17 Mountain West Conference win Saturday at University Stadium. It snapped a 14-game skid and gave coach Marcus Arroyo his first career win in front of an announced crowd of 14,007 on Saturday.
The Lobos (3-6, 1-4) rushed for 260 yards (258 in the first half) in their homecoming game, but couldn’t overcome an injury to redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez in the first half. Chavez started with senior quarterback Terry Wilson (elbow) missing his third game of the season. Freshman CJ Montes took over for the Lobos after Chavez went out.
UNLV (1-8, 1-4) led 21-17 at the half, scoring 14 of its points off turnovers, two fumbles by Chavez.
The Lobos lost Chavez and wide receiver Trae Hall to injuries, but in reality lost two QBs as Hall, a former quarterback, entered as UNM’s No. 3 QB.
Chavez took a hit to the helmet during the second quarter when he fumbled. Before that, he sustained what appeared to be an ankle injury when he fumbled. He was ruled out at halftime with an ankle injury.
Hall sustained a leg injury during the opening drive after his 21-yard run down to the 1-yard line.
Hall’s run was the Lobos’ third run of over 20 yards on a 10-play, 91-yard drive that ended with tight end Trace Bruckler’s 1-yard TD reception on a pass from Chavez. The Lobos entered the game with one run of over 20 yards and that came in the season-opener when Wilson went for 58 yards.
Freshman running back Aaron Dumas led UNM with 92 yards on 15 carries.

UNM vs UNLV Game Book


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Football: Previously winless UNLV easily defeats host Lobos
College
DANNY GONZALES POSTGAME AUDIO BELOW KYLE ... DANNY GONZALES POSTGAME AUDIO BELOW KYLE STAPLEY POSTGAME AUDIO BELOW The University of New Mexico football team became what coach Danny Gonzales dreaded most: ...
2
Lobos win Mountain West soccer title on dramatic goal ...
College
All season, New Mexico soccer coach ... All season, New Mexico soccer coach Heather Dyche has spoken about the resiliency of her Lobos squad. Saturday the team proved just how prophetic ...
3
Lobos put on show for fans in exhibition win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Maybe it was 615 days of ... Maybe it was 615 days of pent up frustration between Lobo men's basketball games being played in the ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Jay Allen-Tovar enjoys his Pit introduction
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Friday's 101-72 Lobos ...
5
Chavez expected to start at QB Lobos vs. winless ...
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales will usually try to find any type of motivation for hi ...
6
Lobo soccer is one win away from Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
After her team's stirring semifinal win ... After her team's stirring semifinal win Thursday in the Mountain West Conference soccer tournament, UNM coach Heather Dyche said on golobos.com that she would ...
7
New Mexico State can't wait to R.O.C.K. in the ...
College
It was an offer that was ... It was an offer that was too good to pass up. New Mexico State will join Conference USA as a full sports member, beginning ...
8
Dils, a twin but his own man, dies at ...
College
Loren Dils was major and influential ... Loren Dils was major and influential figure as a player and coach on the NM tennis scene for almost four decades
9
Lobo hoops notes: NMHU has talent, Muscadin update
College
While there used to be an ... While there used to be an unwritten understanding the state's three Division II schools would be on a rotation to play the Lobos in ...