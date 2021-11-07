Football: Previously winless UNLV easily defeats host Lobos

DANNY GONZALES POSTGAME AUDIO BELOW

The University of New Mexico football team became what coach Danny Gonzales dreaded most: UNLV’s first victim of the season.

The Rebels forced three turnovers to help secure a 31-17 Mountain West Conference win Saturday at University Stadium. It snapped a 14-game skid and gave coach Marcus Arroyo his first career win in front of an announced crowd of 14,007 on Saturday.

The Lobos (3-6, 1-4) rushed for 260 yards (258 in the first half) in their homecoming game, but couldn’t overcome an injury to redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez in the first half. Chavez started with senior quarterback Terry Wilson (elbow) missing his third game of the season. Freshman CJ Montes took over for the Lobos after Chavez went out.

UNLV (1-8, 1-4) led 21-17 at the half, scoring 14 of its points off turnovers, two fumbles by Chavez.

The Lobos lost Chavez and wide receiver Trae Hall to injuries, but in reality lost two QBs as Hall, a former quarterback, entered as UNM’s No. 3 QB.

Chavez took a hit to the helmet during the second quarter when he fumbled. Before that, he sustained what appeared to be an ankle injury when he fumbled. He was ruled out at halftime with an ankle injury.

Hall sustained a leg injury during the opening drive after his 21-yard run down to the 1-yard line.

Hall’s run was the Lobos’ third run of over 20 yards on a 10-play, 91-yard drive that ended with tight end Trace Bruckler’s 1-yard TD reception on a pass from Chavez. The Lobos entered the game with one run of over 20 yards and that came in the season-opener when Wilson went for 58 yards.

Freshman running back Aaron Dumas led UNM with 92 yards on 15 carries.

