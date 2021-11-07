Prep football roundup: Hobbs’ passing, defense are too much for Eldorado

Senior quarterback Colton Graham threw three touchdown passes to Kaden Trevino, and the No. 8-seeded Hobbs Eagles beat visiting Eldorado 36-2 at Watson Memorial Stadium in a Class 6A first-round playoff game Saturday afternoon.

Hobbs (6-5) will play at No. 1 Cleveland at 1 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.

The Hobbs defense pitched a shutout, as Eldorado’s defense recorded a safety on the first series of the game.

But Graham threw a pair of scoring passes to Trevino in the first half, as Hobbs led 16-2 at halftime.

Those two connected on a third TD in the third quarter as Hobbs began to pull away.

Meanwhile, the Hobbs defense bottled up Eldorado’s running game, led by Aidan St. John.

“We did a great job stopping the run,” Hobbs coach Ken Stevens said. “Our defensive line played outstanding. I thought we played very physical, and we controlled the line of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball.”

No. 9 seed Eldorado finishes the season 7-4.

The other 6A first-round game Saturday, at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, saw No. 5 seed Las Cruces beat No. 12 Clovis 42-7. The Bulldawgs will face city rival Centennial, the 4 seed, Friday night in the quarterfinals.

CLASS 5A: No. 8 Santa Teresa’s 21-0 victory Saturday over Piedra Vista sends the Desert Warriors into the Friday quarterfinals at No. 1 seed Farmington.

CLASS 4A: No. 6 Ruidoso and No. 8 Silver won first-round games Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Aztec 35-7 as Ruidoso advances to play at No. 3 St. Pius next week.

The Colts routed No. 9 Kirtland Central 40-9 and will play at No. 1 Lovington in the quarterfinals.

CLASS 3A: No. 5 New Mexico Military Institute, No. 6 West Las Vegas and No. 10 Dexter won in the first round on Saturday. The Demons, seeded 10th, were the only lower-seeded team in the state to win any of the 23 playoff games this weekend. They beat No. 7 Cuba 35-0.

6-MAN: No. 1 Gateway Christian captured the state title at home on Saturday in Roswell, 70-28 over second-seeded Ramah.