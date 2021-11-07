 Prep football roundup: Hobbs' passing, defense are too much for Eldorado - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football roundup: Hobbs’ passing, defense are too much for Eldorado

By Journal Staff Report

Senior quarterback Colton Graham threw three touchdown passes to Kaden Trevino, and the No. 8-seeded Hobbs Eagles beat visiting Eldorado 36-2 at Watson Memorial Stadium in a Class 6A first-round playoff game Saturday afternoon.

Hobbs (6-5) will play at No. 1 Cleveland at 1 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.

The Hobbs defense pitched a shutout, as Eldorado’s defense recorded a safety on the first series of the game.

But Graham threw a pair of scoring passes to Trevino in the first half, as Hobbs led 16-2 at halftime.

Those two connected on a third TD in the third quarter as Hobbs began to pull away.

Meanwhile, the Hobbs defense bottled up Eldorado’s running game, led by Aidan St. John.

“We did a great job stopping the run,” Hobbs coach Ken Stevens said. “Our defensive line played outstanding. I thought we played very physical, and we controlled the line of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball.”

No. 9 seed Eldorado finishes the season 7-4.

The other 6A first-round game Saturday, at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, saw No. 5 seed Las Cruces beat No. 12 Clovis 42-7. The Bulldawgs will face city rival Centennial, the 4 seed, Friday night in the quarterfinals.

CLASS 5A: No. 8 Santa Teresa’s 21-0 victory Saturday over Piedra Vista sends the Desert Warriors into the Friday quarterfinals at No. 1 seed Farmington.

CLASS 4A: No. 6 Ruidoso and No. 8 Silver won first-round games Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Aztec 35-7 as Ruidoso advances to play at No. 3 St. Pius next week.

The Colts routed No. 9 Kirtland Central 40-9 and will play at No. 1 Lovington in the quarterfinals.

CLASS 3A: No. 5 New Mexico Military Institute, No. 6 West Las Vegas and No. 10 Dexter won in the first round on Saturday. The Demons, seeded 10th, were the only lower-seeded team in the state to win any of the 23 playoff games this weekend. They beat No. 7 Cuba 35-0.

6-MAN: No. 1 Gateway Christian captured the state title at home on Saturday in Roswell, 70-28 over second-seeded Ramah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prep football roundup: Hobbs' passing, defense are too much ...
Featured Sports
Senior quarterback Colton Graham threw three ... Senior quarterback Colton Graham threw three touchdown passes to Kaden Trevino, and the No. 8-seeded ...
2
Football: Previously winless UNLV easily defeats host Lobos
College
The University of New Mexico football ... The University of New Mexico football team became what coach Danny Gonzales dreaded most: UNLV’s first victim of the season. The Rebels forced three ...
3
Prep cross country: A triumphant day for Volcano Vista, ...
Cross country
Team, individual boys scores Team, individual ... Team, individual boys scores Team, individual girls scores Los Alamos did its thing. So did Rendon Kuykendall and Steven West. There were dominant victories ...
4
Lobos win Mountain West soccer title on dramatic goal ...
College
All season, New Mexico soccer coach ... All season, New Mexico soccer coach Heather Dyche has spoken about the resiliency of her Lobos squad. Saturday the team proved just how prophetic ...
5
Lobos put on show for fans in exhibition win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Maybe it was 615 days of ... Maybe it was 615 days of pent up frustration between Lobo men's basketball games being played in the ...
6
Prep football: Cibola, Volcano Vista roll; Belen, Valencia, Hope ...
Featured Sports
Cibola High quarterback Aden Chavez showed ... Cibola High quarterback Aden Chavez showed on Friday night at Milne Stadium that he has a strong con ...
7
Class 5A boys soccer: Waggoner's epic night lifts Santa ...
Boys' Soccer
Alex Waggoner's 73rd goal of the ... Alex Waggoner's 73rd goal of the season was also the most meaningful goal in the heretofore modest history of the Santa Fe High School ...
8
Chavez expected to start at QB Lobos vs. winless ...
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales will usually try to find any type of motivation for hi ...
9
Class 4A boys soccer: Emotional Academy holds off persistent ...
Boys' Soccer
(Class 4A boys bracket) Not to ... (Class 4A boys bracket) Not to get too mystical, but Albuquerque Academy gave credit to its 12th man Friday for its Class 4A boys ...