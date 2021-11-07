Aggies can’t sustain early momentum, fall big to Utah State

LAS CRUCES — New Mexico State recently agreeing to join Conference USA as of July 1, 2023, couldn’t have come at a better time.

Especially with the Mountain West Conference clearly not being an option.

The currently unaffiliated Aggies wrapped up their seventh and final game with a Mountain West opponent in 2021, getting swept in the series.

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner threw for 359 yards while receiver Devin Thompkins hauled in nine of those balls for a whopping 215 yards and two touchdowns as NMSU dropped a 35-13 home decision on Saturday afternoon in front of an announced 7,802 attendees at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Aggies (1-8), all five to Mountain West clubs, including both ends of a home-and-home with Hawaii.

“The kids played hard and they’re really trying hard, but we settled for too many field goals on offense,” NMSU head coach Doug Martin said.

“And didn’t score in the second half. And defensively, we just didn’t execute anything in the second half.”

Juwan Price’s 12-yard run through the left side opened the scoring, handing NMSU a 7-0 lead at the 4:46 mark of the first quarter. Quarterback Jonah Johnson scrambles of 12, 14 and another somersaulting 12-yarder, mixed with a couple of Jared Wyatt catches for 22 yards total, accounted for the meat of the 77-yard drive.

“We started off real strong,” said Cole Harrity, who had a New Mexico State-high nine catches for 83 yards.” I think that it was, (Utah State) went into halftime, adjusted their defense. … They just came out, played a better half than us; shut us down.”

An Ethan Albertson career long 45-yard field goal boosted the New Mexico State lead to 10-0 before Damarcus Ellis-Denard’s interference with a fair catch penalty handed USU the ball just 28 yards from paydirt. Three plays after that flagging, the junior Bonner found Thompkins on a 22-yard post pattern at the 10:06 mark of the second quarter to scratch back within 10-7.

Pass interference and personal foul penalties paved the way for NMSU’s final scoring drive of the half, Albertson drilling his second field goal, this time a 35-yarder, midway through the second as the home team took a 13-7 edge to the locker room.

That six-point edge lasted all of 58 seconds into the second half, as Thompkins broke away for a 58-yard go-ahead catch and score down the left sidelines.

Another Thompkins grab, this time a leaping 21-yarder, fast-tracked another Utah State TD drive on its ensuing possession, ending in a Derek Wright 4-yard back-shoulder catch to grow the edge to 21-13.

“It’s tough man, it’s just tough. (Because) we always stop guys in the first half and come back in the second half and let them do their thing,” said defensive back Caleb Mills, who led NMSU with 10 tackles.

“We gotta play the whole game.”

One more Utah State drive, one more Utah State touchdown, 5-foot-8, 200-pound sophomore Eleylon Noa muscling in from four yards out to grab a commanding 28-13 advantage.

Said Bonner (23-32-1, 359 yards), “I think we feel good how we played in the second half – no points on defense, and we just really opened up the offense and was ourselves. We’ve been doing that all year and I think that it was really frustrating when we didn’t do it in the first half.”

And versus the Mountain West?

“It’s fun playing against those guys, (because) we’re competitive,” said receiver Terrell Warner (4 catches, 47 yards). “It’s a big challenge. We gotta rise up to it.”

Next week, NMSU travels to second-ranked Alabama for an 11 a.m. kickoff with the Crimson Tide. Alabama struggled to a 20-14 home win Saturday over LSU.

Saturday

New Mexico State at Alabama, 10 a.m., SEC Network, 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)