Feds step in, accused carjacker detained

Twice in a 10-day period last March, court records allege, Gene Anaya was literally hell on wheels.

His case is an example of the differences in how the state and federal court systems handle the controversial issue of pretrial detention — and how they differ when it comes to determining who poses a threat to community safety.

Anaya, who had no prior convictions, was arrested by Albuquerque police March 3 after he barreled toward his apartment property manager in his car, coming within inches of hitting her, witnesses told police.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on his own recognizance pending trial.

But that didn’t seem to slow him down.

Nine days later, Anaya jumped behind the wheel of a black Ram pickup truck as it idled in the parking lot of a Mac’s diner at 6217 East Central, according to a criminal complaint.

The truck’s owner, who had been waiting outside his truck for a food order, ran after the departing truck and managed to force his way into the truck’s cab, sitting on top of Anaya in the driver’s seat.

As the two wrestled for control of the wheel, Anaya drove the truck into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes of Central Avenue, while the owner managed to hit the brake pedal. The struggle ended when the truck slammed into a concrete median, the complaint states.

No one was injured, but Anaya allegedly ran from the scene and was later arrested by Albuquerque police — the second time in 10 days.

His second arrest didn’t convince a state district judge on March 17 that Anaya was dangerous and should be jailed pending trial on new charges that included robbery.

Anaya was to be released back into the Albuquerque community, with conditions, when federal agents filed carjacking charges March 18 related to the truck heist. He’s been in jail since then.

Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura Fashing considered the same criminal allegations against Anaya and found he was a threat to public safety. Fashing ordered him held in federal custody to face the federal carjacking charge.

“Driving into oncoming traffic and hitting a concrete barrier is pretty much as dangerous as you can get. He’s a danger not only to the victim but to the public at large,” assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen White argued at a detention hearing on Monday.

Federal penalties stiffer

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s office turned to the feds to file charges against Anaya in a yearslong program that has shifted the prosecution of more than 500 eligible defendants into the federal system. If cases are eligible as federal offenses, the penalties are often stiffer and the odds of keeping a defendant in custody pretrial are better, say prosecutors.

In Anaya’s case, Torrez’s office didn’t ask that he be kept in jail after his first arrest. But after the March 12 truck theft, Torrez’s office filed a motion for pretrial detention in state court noting, “defendant has a very recent history of putting the lives of others at risk.”

The motion cited, in part, the March 3 incident involving Anaya’s apartment manager.

“He was arrested for purposely driving his vehicle at another person — stopping only inches away,” the motion for detention stated.

Anaya had been yelling at his apartment property manager that afternoon, got into a vehicle at the complex at 321 Tennessee NE, then returned driving at a “high rate of speed directly towards” the manager who was standing in the parking lot, according to a state criminal complaint.

“She was unable to move out of the way of Gene’s path of travel (and) believed that Gene was going to hit her,” the complaint states.

He stopped within a few inches of where she was standing, got out of his vehicle and began arguing and “bumping her with his chest.” He told her he was a federal agent and said “she was interfering with a federal investigation.” He also told APD officers who arrived on the scene that they were interfering with a federal investigation.

Anaya was arrested on charges of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from that incident.

After the attempt to steal the Ram truck, the District Attorney’s Office detention motion contended, “there are no conditions of release that will keep the community safe.”

“This situation could have easily turned deadly had there been a crash involving other cars that were on the roadway,” the detention motion stated. “It is clear that the defendant has no regard for the safety of others, especially when it comes to driving.”

Court files do not show any written response from Anaya’s attorney to the detention motion.

State District Judge Bruce C. Fox denied the motion March 17 and instead placed Anaya on conditions of release pending trial. Anaya was supposed to abstain from drugs, stay away from witnesses and check in with the court’s pretrial services.

The next day, the DA’s Office dropped the state charge to allow the U.S. Attorney’s Office to file the carjacking case.

A task force officer with the FBI in Albuquerque filed the federal criminal complaint and arrest warrant that has kept Anaya in federal custody. Anaya was formally arrested in October.

Detained pending trial

Meanwhile, state District Judge Joseph Montano on Oct. 7 dismissed the earlier aggravated assault charge, finding Anaya to be incompetent to stand trial.

At a detention hearing on the federal carjacking charge Monday, federal pretrial services recommended Anaya remain detained pending trial.

Anaya’s federal public defender, Angelica Hall, told Fashing on Monday that her client had a problem in the past with substance abuse but went through a detoxification process while in the Metropolitan Detention Center. He has also been receiving psychotropic medication, she said.

“As far as the safety concerns of (federal) pretrial services,” she said, “he now has medication and I think he’s doing very well at this point.” He would like to get inpatient treatment, she added, but there is a wait list.

Fashing noted in her ruling that the government had “strong evidence” against Anaya. Her detention order also cited a history of violence, alcohol and substance abuse, and Anaya’s prior attempt to evade a law enforcement officer.

“And, I’m very much concerned that he committed this offense while on (pretrial) supervision for another offense,” Fashing said. “That doesn’t bode well. I find by clear and convincing evidence that no conditions or combination of condition exists that will reasonably ensure the safety of the community.”