Suit: Education worker attacked middle schooler

The parent of an Albuquerque Public Schools special education student has filed a lawsuit against the district alleging that a former education assistant restrained and attacked the sixth grader in 2019 at Harrison Middle School.

The suit alleges that the former educational assistant, Derikk Mirabal, confined the 12-year-old boy in a “quiet room” for about 10 minutes on Oct. 29, 2019, where he pulled the boy’s arms behind his back and repeatedly shoved his face into a wall.

Mirabal also kicked a chair out from under the boy, according to the suit filed Oct. 25 in 2nd Judicial District Court. The suit was filed by the boy’s father, Vincent Chavez.

Mirabal resigned from APS in December 2019, said APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta. She declined to offer additional comment about the lawsuit.

The New Mexico Public Education Department permanently revoked Mirabal’s educational assistant license in May 2020, according to PED’s licensing website.

Efforts to reach Mirabal on Friday were unsuccessful. Court records indicate he does not have an attorney.

Mirabal later summoned a social worker, Bruce Lindsey, to the room, the suit alleges. Mirabal and Lindsey prevented the boy from leaving the room and later collaborated to conceal facts about the incident, it alleges. Both men are named as defendants in the suit.

Lindsey, now a social worker at Sandia High School, did not immediately respond Friday to voice and email messages seeking comment.

Chavez took his son to an urgent care clinic, where medical staff found cuts on the boy’s face, head and back and bruising on his arms and face, the suit said.

The boy was reluctant to return to school after the incident and continues to be fearful of adults at the school, it alleges. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.