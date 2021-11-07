 Suit: Education worker attacked middle schooler - Albuquerque Journal

Suit: Education worker attacked middle schooler

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The parent of an Albuquerque Public Schools special education student has filed a lawsuit against the district alleging that a former education assistant restrained and attacked the sixth grader in 2019 at Harrison Middle School.

The suit alleges that the former educational assistant, Derikk Mirabal, confined the 12-year-old boy in a “quiet room” for about 10 minutes on Oct. 29, 2019, where he pulled the boy’s arms behind his back and repeatedly shoved his face into a wall.

Mirabal also kicked a chair out from under the boy, according to the suit filed Oct. 25 in 2nd Judicial District Court. The suit was filed by the boy’s father, Vincent Chavez.

Mirabal resigned from APS in December 2019, said APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta. She declined to offer additional comment about the lawsuit.

The New Mexico Public Education Department permanently revoked Mirabal’s educational assistant license in May 2020, according to PED’s licensing website.

Efforts to reach Mirabal on Friday were unsuccessful. Court records indicate he does not have an attorney.

Mirabal later summoned a social worker, Bruce Lindsey, to the room, the suit alleges. Mirabal and Lindsey prevented the boy from leaving the room and later collaborated to conceal facts about the incident, it alleges. Both men are named as defendants in the suit.

Lindsey, now a social worker at Sandia High School, did not immediately respond Friday to voice and email messages seeking comment.

Chavez took his son to an urgent care clinic, where medical staff found cuts on the boy’s face, head and back and bruising on his arms and face, the suit said.

The boy was reluctant to return to school after the incident and continues to be fearful of adults at the school, it alleges. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Foam sweet home
ABQnews Seeker
Habitat volunteers help build homes using ... Habitat volunteers help build homes using unique material
2
PNM, Avangrid push ahead on merger
ABQnews Seeker
PRC examiner opposes deal, but companies ... PRC examiner opposes deal, but companies say benefits outweigh perceived risks
3
Feds step in, accused carjacker detained
ABQnews Seeker
Assault, truck theft cases show how ... Assault, truck theft cases show how state, federal courts differ
4
Looking for a friend?
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe Animal Shelter holding 'Fall ... Santa Fe Animal Shelter holding 'Fall in Love' promotion
5
US seeks tough sentences for vets in Jan. 6 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors: Military service makes actions more ... Prosecutors: Military service makes actions more egregious
6
Suit: Education worker attacked middle schooler
ABQnews Seeker
Boy's father claims worker restrained 12-year-old, ... Boy's father claims worker restrained 12-year-old, shoved his face into wall
7
Accused leads police to missing Valencia woman's Remains
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque man charged with murder revealed ... Albuquerque man charged with murder revealed site in exchange for plea deal
8
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A driver fled after fatally striking ... A driver fled after fatally striking a motorcyclist Saturday night in Northeast Albuquerque. Hence Williams, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said the ...
9
Lobos put on show for fans in exhibition win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Maybe it was 615 days of ... Maybe it was 615 days of pent up frustration between Lobo men's basketball games being played in the ...