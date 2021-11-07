 Looking for a friend? - Albuquerque Journal

Looking for a friend?

By Associated Press

As you fall back today, why not “Fall in Love,” too?

That’s the title of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s promotion for November, when all animal adoptions are $25.

Officials say the shelter continues to be at full capacity, caring for more than 300 animals.

“We have been at extremely full all summer long, and unfortunately, it’s continuing into the fall,” shelter spokesperson Murad Kirdar said in a Friday news release. “We hope this promotion will get people motivated to adopt for the first time, or perhaps, add another member to their family.”

June through September, shelter staff have helped 1,746 animals in need, or more than 15 animals every day, Kirdar said. While officials have put out the call multiple times this year because of capacity levels, for each dog or cat that is adopted, three or four more arrive.

The $25 fee includes spay/neuter, microchipping and vaccinations, and adopters must complete in-person adoption counseling – the usual process.

Santa Fe Animal Shelter will hold its Fall in Love promotion at 100 Caja del Rio in Santa Fe, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Nov. 30. The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

For more information, go to SFHumaneSociety.org.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

