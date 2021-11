A driver fled after fatally striking a motorcyclist Saturday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Hence Williams, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said the crash occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m. at Lomas and Hotel NE, near Eubank.

He said the motorcyclist died at the scene and witnesses told police a white four-door car fled after the crash.

Williams said the intersection is closed while police investigate. He gave no other details.