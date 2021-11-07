 APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in East Central shooting - Albuquerque Journal

APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in East Central shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after being shot in the early hours of Sunday morning on East Central.

Hence Williams, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the condition of the injured man is unknown.

He said police responded around 1 a.m. to Pennsylvania and Central SE and found two men with gunshot wounds. Williams said one man was already dead when police arrived and the other was taken to the hospital.

“The Homicide Unit has been called out,” Williams said. He gave no other details.


