American Ballet Theatre Studio Company to make three NM stops

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Members of the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company will perform three shows in New Mexico. (Courtesy of Rosalie O’Connor)

Dance is in Sascha Radetsky’s genetic makeup.

Though the dancer retired from American Ballet Theatre, he’s finding a new purpose as the artistic director of the ABT Studio Company, which trains a corps of exceptionally promising dancers, ages 16-20, for careers with ABT or other renowned companies worldwide.

“It’s a privilege for me and I don’t take it lightly,” he says of his position. “The dancers are so talented and I’m entrusted in this pivotal time in their career arch. It’s all encompassing. I feel like I’m learning more from them.”

The company will make three stops in New Mexico — one in Farmington, one in Santa Fe and one in Albuquerque.

“We’re excited to perform and I personally love New Mexico,” Radetsky says. “I’m super excited to visit those three places. It will be our first time performing at the venues.”

The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company will make its debut at Popejoy Hall on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Courtesy of Rosalie O’Connor)

The ABT Studio Company young dancers perform with an intensity lit by their young passion and a technical mastery refined by American Ballet Theatre’s faculty.

Each year, the ABT Studio Company tours with its company of rising stars to venues across the country and around the world.

The works they travel with are often new pieces choreographed specifically for these young dancers, as well as selections from the American Ballet Theatre repertoire.

When not performing, the students take classes in acting, nutrition, wellness, as well as ballet and are given guidance in life skills such as setting up bank accounts and finding apartments.

The 12 dancers performing with the ABT Studio Company in the 2021-2022 season include Elisabeth Beyer, Tristan Brosnan, Finnian Carmeci, Kyra Coco, Afonso Coelho, Tillie Glatz, Yuma Matsuura, Jake Roxander, Olivia Tweedy, Alejandro Valera Outlaw, Aleisha Walker and Kotomi Yamada.

Radetsky says the students didn’t stop at all during the pandemic, as they continued to learn through Zoom classes where they were quarantined.

“We’ve been successful because of their passion and determination,” he says. “I demand a high level of excellence and they meet and surpass it. Being on stage there’s this camaraderie that can’t be replicated. It’s the feeling of kindred spirits coming together.”

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company
WHEN AND WHERE: Farmington: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St.; Santa Fe: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.; Albuquerque: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico campus
HOW MUCH: $18-$28, plus fees at fmtn.org for Farmington show; $29-$59, plus fees at lensic.org for Santa Fe show; $25-$69, plus fees at popejoypresents.com for Albuquerque show


