 NM Brewers Guild IPA Challenge field narrows to 16 - Albuquerque Journal

NM Brewers Guild IPA Challenge field narrows to 16

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

A patron gets a sample of one of many IPAs entered into the New Mexico Brewers Guild 2021 IPA Challenge. The month-long event kicked off at Red Door Downtown Nov. 6. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

New Mexico brewers have picked their favorite IPAs and the competition will now move on to four public rounds of voting to crown the state’s best IPA.

The New Mexico Brewers Guild’s annual IPA Challenge, was not open to the public last year due to the pandemic. This year’s kick-off event took place Saturday, Nov. 6 at Red Door Downtown. After points were totalled, 16 breweries emerged from a group of nearly 40.

Moving on are Boxing Bear, Canteen, Ex Novo, Hidden Mountain, Icebox, Lava Rock, Nexus, Palmer, Quarter Celtic, Red Door, Second Street, Sobremesa, Thirsty Eye, Three Rivers, Tumbleroot and Turtle Mountain.

Only brewers were allowed to vote in the Saturday event. The first public round will be Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Icebox Brewing at 2825 Picacho in Las Cruces where anyone who purchases a ticket will be on the panel of judges. Las Cruces is the first of four public rounds of judging that will conclude with the naming of this year’s winner.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at nmbeer.org under the “events” tab.


