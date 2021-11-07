 Average US price of gas jumps by 5 cents over past 2 weeks - Albuquerque Journal

Average US price of gas jumps by 5 cents over past 2 weeks

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.98 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 8 cents to $3.67 a gallon. That price is also $1.30 higher than a year ago.

____

This story has been corrected based on new information from the Lundberg Survey to reflect that the highest average price of gasoline in the San Francisco Bay Area is $4.77, not $4.79.


