MESA, Ariz. — Two people have died in a fiery car crash Sunday in Mesa, authorities said.

Police said the crash occurred about 7 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood southeast of the Loop 101.

Witnesses said a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a curb, crashed into a pole and burst into flames.

After crews were able to put out the fire, police said two people were found dead inside the car.

Police said the two bodies haven’t been identified yet.