 Arizona reports 3,000-plus COVID cases for 4th day in a row - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports 3,000-plus COVID cases for 4th day in a row

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported over 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported 3,231 additional cases but just one death.

The latest numbers increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,189,708 cases and 21,409 known deaths.

State health officials had reported 3,352 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, then 3,813 more cases Friday and 3,592 additional cases Saturday.

As of Friday, 1,904 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds — the most since 1,933 patients on Sept. 20.

Virus-related hospitalizations during this fall’s surge peaked at 2,103 on Sept. 11. Hospitalizations then dropped to a low of 1,663 on Oct. 15 before starting to gradually rise again.

COVID-related emergency room visits on Friday totaled 1,623, the most since Sept. 29.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks increasing from 2,243.1 on Oct. 21 to 2,809.7 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona dropped during the same period, decreasing from 47 to 36.


