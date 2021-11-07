Man killed when truck crashes into bus stop in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been killed after he was hit by a box truck while waiting at a south Phoenix bus stop, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to the crash site around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

They reported that a truck pulling a car dolly drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into the bus stop and struck 64-year-old Javier Saavedra, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the 24-year-old man driving the truck was evaluated for impairment and later arrested.

It’s still unclear what led to the crash, according to police who said their investigation was ongoing.