 Education groups short on signatures in tax-cut referendum - Albuquerque Journal

Education groups short on signatures in tax-cut referendum

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Education advocates did not collect enough valid signatures to give voters a chance to repeal a new state law exempting some business owners from a tax increase on the wealthy to boost school funding, a lawyer for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Friday.

The measure is one of two tax cut bills signed this year by Gov. Doug Ducey that school-funding advocates are trying to refer to the 2022 ballot. County election officials reviewing a sample of the 123,500 submitted signatures found too many were invalid. Petitioners needed 118,823 valid signatures.

The failure to collect enough signatures is not likely to matter much, however, because the Arizona Supreme Court has signaled that the entire tax increase, approved by voters last year as Proposition 208, is likely to be struck down.

In addition to the tax exemption for business owners, education groups want voters to have a say on a new flat income tax rate of 2.5%, which would cut taxes by about $2 billion a year, primarily benefiting the wealthy. They turned in significantly more signatures to refer that measure.

Lawyers for the Free Enterprise Club, a conservative advocacy group, argued in court Friday that the constitution does not allow referrals for measures that provide for “support and maintenance” of state government and that tax cut bills fall into that category.

Lawyers for the coalition of education groups, Invest in Arizona, said the constitution blocks a referendum only for tax-raising bills, not those that cut taxes.

Maricopa County Superior Court judge Katherine Cooper did not issue a ruling.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ready to 'Fall in Love'?
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe Animal Shelter holding 'Fall ... Santa Fe Animal Shelter holding 'Fall in Love' promotion
2
Arizona DPS: Trooper injured in hit-and-run crash
Around the Region
The Arizona Department of Public Safety ... The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in metro Phoenix. The DPS said ...
3
Colorado voters appear to reject marijuana sales tax hike
Around the Region
Colorado voters appear headed to rejecting ... Colorado voters appear headed to rejecting a marijuana sales tax hike to fund out-of-school programs, such as tutoring, technical skill training, mental health counseling ...
4
FBI removes Arizona man from most wanted fugitive list
Around the Region
A Scottsdale man accused of killing ... A Scottsdale man accused of killing his wife and two young children and then setting their house on fire in April 2001 has been ...
5
Phoenix police: Postal employee dies after mail truck is ...
Around the Region
A U.S. Postal Service employee has ... A U.S. Postal Service employee has died after his mail truck was struck from behind and caught fire on a Phoenix street, according to ...
6
Southern Texas police officer dies 3 days after being ...
Around the Region
A southern Texas police officer has ... A southern Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance, police said Thursday. Kingsville Police ...
7
Police: Man set home ablaze clearing cobwebs with blowtorch
Around the Region
A Colorado man was arrested after ... A Colorado man was arrested after investigators say he set his mother's house on fire while trying to get rid of cobwebs with a ...
8
Utility regulators OK lower funding for transition from coal
Around the Region
Tribal grassroots groups say the Arizona ... Tribal grassroots groups say the Arizona Corporation Commission has approved a smaller amount recommended for tribal and rural communities to transition away from coal ...
9
Cyber Ninjas fights Arizona audit public records demands
Around the Region
Two Maricopa County judges are growing ... Two Maricopa County judges are growing increasingly frustrated that a cybersecurity consultant working for the Arizona Senate has not provided records related to its ...