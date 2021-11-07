 Second solar farm moves forward - Albuquerque Journal

Second solar farm moves forward

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

BERNALILLO – Sandoval County is moving forward with allowing a second solar farm along Encino Road.

The commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to consider an industrial revenue bond that would go toward the Encino North solar farm, more than two years after the existing Encino solar site entered the picture.

“(Additional renewable energy’s) a goal in and of itself, but also an increased tax revenue in the form of PILT payments to the county,” County Manager Wayne Johnson told the Observer. “Right now, you have basically agricultural land with a very low tax assessment rate … This is a great way to bring in revenue to the county.”

PILT refers to payment in lieu of taxes, whereby a company agrees to a payment to a governmental entity instead of paying taxes.

Rob Burpo, president of First American Financial Advisors, told the board the Encino North site will be 494 acres with an estimated cost of $50 million and that Public Service Company of New Mexico utility will be the initial purchaser under a power purchase agreement.

Burpo also told the board solar farms are designed to generate lower consumer rates.

The commission previously approved an industrial revenue bond worth up to $70 million in 2019 to finance construction of the first facility. The existing solar farm, about 9.3 miles northwest of Unser Boulevard and Paseo del Volcan, generates a $100,000 PILT each year. The Encino North site will be just north of the existing site.

Johnson told the Observer the county can officially launch negotiations on the IRB terms for the Encino North Solar Farm.

He also said it’s possible the new farm can bring 150-200 new construction jobs in the process.

“The way IRBs work is that the property during the term of the IRB is actually owned by the county, which is where the tax abatement comes from, which is why you negotiate the PILTs,” Johnson said. “That’s significant money over time, but it allows these projects to work over time.”

The Encino North solar farm would be developed by New Mexico Renewable Development, a venture between PNM and American Electric Power. The project will feature up to 50 megawatts of generating capacity.

“The county’s goal is relatively simple in this case: We now have higher revenue than we ever would’ve gotten from the land had it not been developed for any other purpose,” Johnson said.

The amount of revenue from the new project is still to be determined.

Sandoval County will get about two-thirds of the PILT from the new solar farm. About 33% of PILT funding for the new project will go to five area school districts: Rio Rancho Public Schools, Bernalillo Public Schools, Jemez Valley Public Schools, Cuba Independent Schools and Albuquerque Public Schools (because of places like Corrales Elementary School, Burpo noted).

Johnson told the Observer there was a change in the law pertaining to PILT distributions during the last legislative session to require that money be divided equally among those school districts. Johnson said that prior to the change, only Jemez Valley Public Schools benefited from the 2019 solar farm project.

Construction for the Encino North solar farm project is expected to commence in spring 2022, with power production getting underway in June 2023.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Massive Albuquerque warehouse finds tenant
ABQnews Seeker
Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker ... Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker Inc. will occupy 100% of an under-construction warehouse located at 7200 Bluewater NW ...
2
Nonprofit leader offers education overview at Economic Forum
ABQnews Seeker
The morning after Albuquerque voters elected ... The morning after Albuquerque voters elected a new slate of school board representatives, the leader ...
3
Albuquerque's Topgolf location sold
ABQnews Seeker
Real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap ... Real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap announced the transaction but did not disclose the buyer or the sale price.
4
PRC hearing examiner rejects PNM-Avangrid merger
ABQnews Seeker
The recommended decision is non-binding on ... The recommended decision is non-binding on PRC commissioners, who must now make their own decision about the merger.
5
New Albuquerque shop offers high-end floral arrangements
ABQnews Seeker
Emily James has spent the past ... Emily James has spent the past decade in the floral industry and now she will soon be opening her very first storefront location with ...
6
Thousands of satellites currently orbit the Earth. An ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Air Force Research Laboratory is ... The Air Force Research Laboratory is betting $750,000 on a new system that Albuquerque-based data an ...
7
The Executive's Desk: Employers are struggling to find caregivers
Business
Numerous employers call the New Mexico ... Numerous employers call the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition office to ask that we help them advertis ...
8
A new phase of industrial development?
Business
The industrial vacancy rate has been ... The industrial vacancy rate has been trending down in Albuquerque for years without much new development in the pipeline
9
One-on-One: Drew Tulchin – President of the New Mexico ...
Business
Picture this: a bundled-up elementary school ... Picture this: a bundled-up elementary school kid selling garden seeds in the middle of a snowstorm. ...
10
A coverage hole in NM auto insurance
Business
New Mexico state law requires all ... New Mexico state law requires all motorists to carry a minimum level of liability insurance. ...