Loss to UNLV reminds Gonzales of UTEP game

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales reminisced a bit after the Lobos lost to UNLV 31-17 in their homecoming game at University Stadium on Saturday night.

It wasn’t so much about how the Rebels’ win to snap a 14-game losing streak to provide UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo with his first career victory was similar to how Gonzales got his first career win against Wyoming last year.

It was more about how the Lobos’ loss gave Gonzales a flashback to UNM’s 20-13 setback at UTEP on Sept. 25.

UNM (3-6, 1-4 Mountain West) went into its games against UTEP and UNLV expecting to win, Gonzales said.

“There was a lot of disappointment in that locker room,” Gonzales said after Saturday’s loss. “Last time that happened it took us (four) weeks to overcome it. It’s a growing moment for this program.”

Gonzales said he believes in his team because the Lobos showed they can win against great odds, as they did in their 14-3 upset at Wyoming on Oct. 23. But New Mexico’s upcoming test could be a greater challenge if the Lobos are without quarterbacks Terry Wilson (left, non-throwing elbow) and Isaiah Chavez (right ankle).

In addition, UNM will be playing at Fresno State on Saturday. The Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2), who fell out of the top 25 after a 40-14 loss to Boise State on Saturday, will be seeking revenge for their 49-39 loss to the Lobos in the season finale last year.

Wilson missed his third game on Saturday. Gonzales said he hopes that Wilson and Chavez will be available for practice this week. The Lobos lost wide receiver Trae Hall for the season after he sustained a broken left ankle at the end of a 21-yard run.

Chavez lost two fumbles and suffered his first loss in his first career home start after he had led the Lobos to two wins last year and the upset at Wyoming this season.

Chavez, the former Rio Rancho standout who began last year as the fifth-string walk-on quarterback, suffered a right ankle injury after his first fumble. But he later re-entered and took a hit to the helmet, while also further damaging the ankle when he fumbled during the second quarter. The Rebels scored 14 points off the turnovers.

Chavez passed all tests to rule out a concussion, Gonzales said, but was ruled out with the ankle injury.

The Lobos struggled on offense in the second half, reverting to what they showed during their five-game losing streak earlier this season, as one of the worst offenses in the nation.

New Mexico rushed for 260 yards, 250 coming in the first half when it trailed 21-17. UNLV had eight sacks for 40 yards. UNM freshman quarterback CJ Montes was sacked seven times.

“We ran the ball well early,” Gonzales said. “We still have to be able to throw the ball. Obviously, we’re running the ball because we can’t throw it very well. … We’re not built to drop back and throw the ball. We have to be able to run the ball and be able to throw play-action pass.”

NOTABLE: UNM senior running back Bobby Cole’s 75-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter was a career long and it was the longest run for the Lobos since an 83-yard touchdown run by Tyrone Owens against Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 17, 2016.

Also, UNM’s 260 yards rushing was its highest total of the season, besting the 188 the Lobos gained against rival New Mexico State on Sept. 11.

HE SAID IT: “We had some kids on campus this weekend. The question that somebody asked me was: ‘They see this? They see UNM lose?’ Well, if you got a true competitor as a recruit and they are interested in trying to change something then it should excite them. It should entice them that they have the ability to come in here and play and be one of the ones to change it. We’re gonna change it.” — UNM coach Danny Gonzales