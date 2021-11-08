Lobo season ticket sales won’t hit projections

The Pit court sits 37 feet deep in New Mexico dirt.

Filling up that iconic arena with fans once again might be more of an uphill climb than the University of New Mexico had anticipated.

Last month, as new season tickets went on sale for the UNM Lobo men’s basketball team and roughly 6,500 had already been secured through renewals or other presales, optimism was high that the 2021-22 season would likely get back to the pre-pandemic 8,193 season ticket figure of the 2019-20 season.

Now, just days before the Wednesday season opener against Florida Atlantic, and as the reality of some lingering COVID hesitancy coupled with the increased apathy that has set in amid the program’s longest postseason drought since the Pit opened in 1966, school officials are now just hoping they can reach a base number of about 7,000 season tickets sold for the coming season — the first under newly hired head coach Richard Pitino.

“You can tell that this community is starving for college basketball. They love it,” Pitino said Friday night after his Lobos beat up on Division II New Mexico Highlands 101-72 in front of an announced exhibition game crowd of 7,182.

That announced attendance is, by a wide margin, the largest announced attendance in the state of New Mexico for any indoor event since nationwide COVID-related restrictions started in March 2020.

The Lobo women’s basketball team’s Thursday exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico University had an announced attendance of 3,600.

Season ticket numbers have been dropping significantly since the arena’s all-time high of 11,617 sold before the 2013-14 season, Craig Neal’s first as head coach. That was also the last time the program made a postseason appearance — NCAA Tournament or NIT.

A men’s season ticket base this season of 7,000 for Lobo men’s basketball would be about a 15% dip from 2019-20 when the team’s overall average home attendance ­— including students, single game tickets and other ticket sales — was 10,992 per home game in the 15,411-seat venue.

That 2019-20 attendance figure, though much-maligned by many local fans disappointed with the on-court performance of the team, still ranked second best in the Mountain West Conference and 33rd out of 354 Division I programs nationally.

And it should be noted that even a 7,000 season ticket base, low by Pit standards, would still be the envy of most of Division I basketball. Once all other tickets are accounted for, a 7,000 season ticket base would likely still land the Pit in the top three of attendance in the league and top 40 or so in the country, based on attendance figures from 2019-20.

UNM did expect some downturn this season and reigned in budget projections about 9% from 2019-20 when men’s basketball brought in $3.5 million of the school’s $4.9 million in ticket sales (no other sport generates even $1 million in ticket sales). Those projections were made over the summer when there was still plenty of uncertainty about games at all, or attendance caps being in place for indoor events n the state.

Deputy Athletic Director David Williams said season ticket sales have been about 20% lower for both men’s and women’s basketball than what the athletic department had hoped.

That seems to be aligned with a recently published Journal poll showing 20 percent of Albuquerque registered voters felt “not safe at all” attending indoor entertainment venues. The Journal poll, conducted by Research & Polling Inc., showed the same group of people surveyed felt far more comfortable attending large outdoor gatherings or even dining indoors.

Still, both the Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico United saw significant average attendance drops this past season, even after all attendance restrictions were lifted from the state on July 1.

Pitino has made no secret that the Pit, and representing a community that loves college basketball, was a major factor in his taking the Lobos job in March after eight seasons at Minnesota of the Big Ten. And he knows it’s on him and his team to regain the fans’ support.

“We need a great crowd, not only for our team and the success of the team, but every person I’ve talked to in the nine months I’ve been here talks about how fun it is in the wintertime to be back in the Pit,” Pitino said. “Well, they’re not just going to come right away. You’re coming out of a pandemic. We’re not fully out of it yet. But I think the more people that come every opportunity that they get here — we won’t take it for granted as a program. They’ll have a great time. We’ll make sure they have a great time. And we’ll get back to making this place buzzing about Lobo basketball again.”

The Pit requires masks to be worn at all games this season except when eating or drinking — a decision in line with both state-level and university administration mandates.

The Journal Poll referenced in this article is based on a scientific, citywide sample of 536 likely regular local election voters, including those who voted in the 2017 and/or 2019 local elections, and a small sample of newly registered voters likely to vote in 2021.

The poll was conducted Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. The voter sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

UNM’s season ticket sales for men’s and women’s basketball continue this week.