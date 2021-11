A man was shot in the head and killed in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening.

Albuqueqrue police officer Hence Williams, a police spokesman, said that officers were called to Mountain and San Mateo NE at around 6:45 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and then found a man face down on the ground, he said.

Williams said the man was dead when officers arrived on scene.

Police didn’t release any additional details about the case Sunday night.