Briefcase: Sutin, Thayer & Browne hires new attorneys

Mingjie Hoemmen has joined Sutin, Thayer & Browne as an associate attorney. Hoemmen earned her Juris Doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Law. She is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and was an interpreter at the 2017 U.S.-China Business Matchmaking Summit. Previously, she served as managing attorney of her prior firm’s subrogation department and practiced in Navajo court. At Sutin, Thayer & Browne, Hoemmen will work in the litigation group practicing employment law and civil rights, collections, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights.

Amanda E. Cvinar has been hired by Sutin, Thayer & Browne as an associate attorney in the firm’s commercial group. Cvinar earned her Juris Doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Law. She served as a legal extern to the Public Regulation Commission and as a law clerk in the Attorney General’s Office. She also worked as a clerk at Sutin, assisting clients with forming, governing and selling their businesses, and with trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Cvinar practices in the areas of business and corporate law, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, renewable energy development and public finance.