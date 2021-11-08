 Briefcase: Worth Hearing Center hires new staff members - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Worth Hearing Center hires new staff members

By ABQJournal News Staff

Gabriela Rodrigues

Gabriela Rodrigues, Au.D., has been hired by Worth Hearing Center as a doctor of audiology. Rodrigues grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from New Mexico State University with her bachelor’s in communication disorders. She is a 2021 graduate of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Doctor of Audiology program.

 

Hunter Harris

Hunter Harris, Au.D., has been hired by Worth Hearing Center as a doctor of audiology. Harris is from Angel Fire, New Mexico, and graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with her bachelor’s in speech-language pathology and audiology. She is a 2021 graduate of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Doctor of Audiology program.

 

Megan Walsh

Megan Walsh has been hired by Worth Hearing Center as a hearing instrument specialist. Walsh is from El Paso, Texas, and received her bachelor’s in speech and hearing sciences from the University of New Mexico. She is licensed through the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.


