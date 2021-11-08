Briefcase: AARP promotes staff member

Deanza M. Valencia, Esq., has been promoted by the national AARP Government Affairs Health, Family and Caregiving team to issue expert dealing with adult guardianship, estate planning, elder abuse prevention and probate-related issues. Valencia previously served more than six years as Associate State Director of Advocacy for the AARP New Mexico office and will remain in Albuquerque. In her new role, she will provide strategic advocacy advice and technical assistance to AARP’s 53 state and other jurisdictions to further their legislative, judicial and regulatory advocacy efforts.