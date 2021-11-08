 Deadly 30 hours in ABQ with at least 3 homicides - Albuquerque Journal

Deadly 30 hours in ABQ with at least 3 homicides

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police investigate the city’s latest homicide at Motel 6 located at Avenida Cesar Chavez and Interstate 25. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Police say a man was killed in Southeast Albuquerque early Monday morning — the fourth shooting and third fatality that the Albuquerque Police Department responded to in less than 30 hours.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said the latest homicide investigation began when officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Motel 6 at 1000 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE at 5:20 a.m. Jewell said callers reported that someone had been shot and was lying face down.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died. Jewell said a dark SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, was spotted fleeing the scene.

The homicide comes on the heels of a violent weekend in Albuquerque.

At 6:45 p.m. on Sunday police received a 911 call after witnesses heard gunshots and then saw a man face down on the ground at Mountain Road and San Mateo in Northeast Albuquerque. Responding officers found that the man appeared to have been shot in the head and was dead.

About 19 hours earlier, at 12:50 a.m., police were dispatched to Adam Food Market at Central and Pennsylvania after two men were shot. One man died at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

And eight minutes before that call, officers responded to the intersection of Menaul and University where an individual has been shot in the head.

Gilbert Gallegos, another APD spokesman, said the victim was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital.

“The victim was later found to have no brain activity,” Gallegos said in a news release. He said video obtained from a nearby business captured a white pickup truck involved in the shooting.


