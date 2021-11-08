Balloon Fiesta attendance down, but still solid

Balloons launch during a mass ascension as part of the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. (Nadav Soroker for the Albuquerque Journal)

Attendance at the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was down by 9.5%, compared to the 2019 fiesta, according to recently released figures from the Garrity Group, which handles media relations for the fiesta.

This year’s 49th event, held from Oct. 2-10, recorded 783,866 guest visits. That’s a decrease of 82,548 visits from the 48th event in 2019, which drew 866,414 guest visits (the feista was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic).

While it’s not known what attributed to the decline in visitors, feista spokesman Tom Garrity noted that “COVID was on everybody’s minds leading up to and during the event,” no doubt causing some to refrain from attending large gatherings. Fiesta officials did require that face masks be worn in all indoor spaces and recommended that masks be worn in all crowded outdoor spaces.

Another factor was that three of 14 balloon sessions were canceled because of weather, Garrity said.

Other now-official tallies released show there were 543 hot air balloons that participated, 84 of them special shapes balloons, and 648 registered primary and secondary pilots.

Of the four two-person teams that entered the 24th America’s Challenge gas balloon race, winning pilots Noah Forden of Rhode Island, and Bert Padelt, from Pennsylvania, traveled the farthest, landing near Big Spring, Texas, after flying 356.20 miles — the shortest ever winning distance for the race.

In the hot air balloon contests, first place for overall highest competition scores went to Zerek Welz, and second place to Ray Bair, both from New Mexico. Third place was awarded to Joe Zvada of Texas.

The nine-day fiesta also drew 950 volunteer navigators, providing a host of administrative and guest services in more than 40 different areas, including balloon coordination and safety, set-up and logistics.

Economic impact numbers are not available this year. A study to determine that impact is conducted every other year, with the next one to be conducted at the conclusion of 50th event next year.

The financial impact from the 48th event was estimated at $109.89 million in direct spending, of which $6.52 million went into state coffers, $4.09 million went to the city of Albuquerque, and $1.44 million to Bernalillo County.