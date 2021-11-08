Va-va-voom! New boutique offers stylish attire in Bernalillo

BERNALILLO — Alisha Romero didn’t want Bernalillo residents to settle for chain department stores scattered across the Albuquerque metro area to find something stylish to wear.

That’s why the Bernalillo native launched VaVaVoom Beauty Boutique in the heart of her community’s downtown area Aug. 7, plus a fashion show on Sunday to help showcase available attire and promote the store’s arrival. The store’s at 918 S. Camino Del Pueblo, across from Range Café.

“Bernalillo has never done anything like this that I’m aware of,” said Romero.

VaVaVoom features men’s and women’s colorful dress clothing and footwear, whether the occasion’s a business conference or a party.

There are also items such as western boots, flare-leg jeans and turquoise fashion jewelry, men’s T-shirts and ball caps as well as children’s outfits.

“The clothing is really where we want to grow and want people to know that we are here and available. That way, it gives our community something different as well,” Romero said. “We try and keep a full variety… We have something for everybody.”

For the western attire in particular, Romero said customers won’t have to shop in Albuquerque at stores like Cavender’s or Boot Barn.

She also said VaVaVoom, open daily except Sundays, restocks its inventory every week, always gauging what new and returning customers are looking for.

“Everybody should be able to enjoy the same styles. They might not be the exact same jeans as so-and-so’s, but you’re still in fashion, and you didn’t have to break an arm and leg to get it,” Romero said.

For more information on the store, visit vavavoombeautyboutique.com.