 Va-va-voom! New boutique offers stylish attire in Bernalillo - Albuquerque Journal

Va-va-voom! New boutique offers stylish attire in Bernalillo

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

Destiny Aragon, a Bernalillo High School junior, volunteers as a model during a fashion show on Sunday at VaVaVoom Beauty Boutique in Bernalillo. (Matt Hollinshead/Rio Rancho Observer)

BERNALILLO — Alisha Romero didn’t want Bernalillo residents to settle for chain department stores scattered across the Albuquerque metro area to find something stylish to wear.

That’s why the Bernalillo native launched VaVaVoom Beauty Boutique in the heart of her community’s downtown area Aug. 7, plus a fashion show on Sunday to help showcase available attire and promote the store’s arrival. The store’s at 918 S. Camino Del Pueblo, across from Range Café.

“Bernalillo has never done anything like this that I’m aware of,” said Romero.

VaVaVoom features men’s and women’s colorful dress clothing and footwear, whether the occasion’s a business conference or a party.

There are also items such as western boots, flare-leg jeans and turquoise fashion jewelry, men’s T-shirts and ball caps as well as children’s outfits.

“The clothing is really where we want to grow and want people to know that we are here and available. That way, it gives our community something different as well,” Romero said. “We try and keep a full variety… We have something for everybody.”

For the western attire in particular, Romero said customers won’t have to shop in Albuquerque at stores like Cavender’s or Boot Barn.

She also said VaVaVoom, open daily except Sundays, restocks its inventory every week, always gauging what new and returning customers are looking for.

“Everybody should be able to enjoy the same styles. They might not be the exact same jeans as so-and-so’s, but you’re still in fashion, and you didn’t have to break an arm and leg to get it,” Romero said.

For more information on the store, visit vavavoombeautyboutique.com.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Va-va-voom! New boutique offers stylish attire in Bernalillo
ABQnews Seeker
Alisha Romero didn't want Bernalillo residents ... Alisha Romero didn't want Bernalillo residents to settle for chain department stores scattered across the Albuquerque metro area to find something stylish to wear.
2
Lobo season ticket sales won’t hit projections
ABQnews Seeker
Be it COVID hesitancy, or just ... Be it COVID hesitancy, or just fatigue from a program in the midst of its longest postseason drought since the Pit opened, Lobo hoops ...
3
Balloon Fiesta attendance down, but still solid
ABQnews Seeker
Balloons launch during a mass ascension ... Balloons launch during a mass ascension as part of the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. (Nadav Soroker for the Albuquerque Journal)   Attendance at ...
4
Deadly 30 hours in ABQ with at least 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
the fourth shooting and third fatality ... the fourth shooting and third fatality that the Albuquerque Police Department responded to in less than 30 hours. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with ...
5
Drive NM's first continuous-flow intersection
ABQnews Seeker
But you might want to watch ... But you might want to watch the how-to video first
6
The office building apocalypse that never was — in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The citywide vacancy rate is currently ... The citywide vacancy rate is currently at its lowest point since 2009
7
NM film crews blame out-of-state leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Focus on costs led to production ... Focus on costs led to production turmoil for low-budget picture
8
Hats, boots and cowboy crooners
ABQnews Seeker
Western music and poetry take the ... Western music and poetry take the stage in Albuquerque this week
9
Families grieve as ABQ tallies 100th homicide
ABQnews Seeker
City has surpassed its previous highest ... City has surpassed its previous highest slaying rate