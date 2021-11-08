Utility work leads to Sky Harbor outage; Power now restored

PHOENIX — Electricity has been restored at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 4 and officials said all systems are quickly returning to regular operations although some flight delays are likely through Monday evening.

Airport spokesman Eric Everts said Arizona Public Service notified Sky Harbor of a partial power outage around 8 a.m.

According to APS, a crew was doing scheduled maintenance work when an electrical equipment failure occurred.

APS officials said one worker was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Power was out briefly in Terminal 3, but Everts said Terminal 4 had significant impacts before electricity was fully restored around 1:45 p.m.

Everts said Sky Harbor had more than 200 delays, over 90 flight cancellations and more than 15 inbound flights diverted to other airports during the power outage with American and Southwest airlines the most severely impacted.