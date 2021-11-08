Police: Man, woman found fatally shot at a Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — A shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex that has left a man and woman dead and it’s being investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.

They said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7 a.m. at the apartment complex just south of the Loop 101.

Police said a man and woman both in their 20s were found dead inside of an apartment unit with gunshot wounds and the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act.

They said the two victims have not been identified yet.

Police said it is not believed to be a murder-suicide and they’re actively seeking leads in the case.