 KAFB adds $4.6 billion to ABQ-area economy - Albuquerque Journal

KAFB adds $4.6 billion to ABQ-area economy

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Kirtland Air Force Base’s Wyoming gate. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kirtland Air Force Base accounted for about 10% of the greater Albuquerque metro area’s entire economy in the 2020 fiscal year, base commander Col. Jason Vattioni announced Monday.

Vattioni revealed the base’s 2020 Economic Impact Statement, which is done biennially, during the Kirtland Partnership Committee’s annual breakfast on Monday morning.

All told, KAFB contributed about $4.6 billion to the local economy in the 2020 fiscal year, which was from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sep. 30, 2020. That marked a slight increase from $4.5 billion in the 2018 fiscal year.

More than 23,000 work on KAFB and the base’s annual payroll is about $2.3 billion, according to the economic analysis. Of those employees, about 3,500 are military. So the vast majority of people who work on base are civilians.

The Department of Energy and Sandia National Laboratories account for about 12,700 of those employees and about $1.4 billion in payroll.

“The presence of Kirtland and the professionals employed on the base have a big influence on the Albuquerque metro area,” Vattioni said. “These employees buy homes, pay taxes, and support local businesses, generating billions of dollars in local economic impact.”

Vattioni said that the KAFB workforce grew by about 400 employees in the last two years. There are plans to add about 2,000 jobs in the coming years.

Kirtland —the fifth-largest Air Force Base in the country — accounts for about 13% of jobs in the Albuquerque area.

KAFB also reported about $960 million in local expenditures in the 2020 fiscal year. The impact statement also said that the base entered into $287 million in contracts with businesses owned by women, minorities or veterans.

The total economic footprint of KAFB is about $7.4 billion nationally, so more than half of that impact is felt locally, Vattioni said.

Brad Steward, the chairman of the KPC’s board of directors, said officials are working to improve reciprocal licenses for lawyers and other professions in order to make New Mexico more appealing to families considering relocating here for work at Kirtland. He asked those in attendance to continue to advocate for such policies on behalf of the base.

“These numbers are massive,” he said of the base’s economic impact. “It’s phenomenal.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Topgolf property buyer, sale price made public
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Topgolf location sold below the ... Albuquerque's Topgolf location sold below the list price last month to a Nevada-based limited liability corporation, according to the broker representing the buyer.
2
Va-va-voom! New boutique offers stylish attire in Bernalillo
ABQnews Seeker
Alisha Romero didn't want Bernalillo residents ... Alisha Romero didn't want Bernalillo residents to settle for chain department stores scattered across the Albuquerque metro area to find something stylish to wear.
3
High court struggles with government secrets case
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court struggled Monday with ... The Supreme Court struggled Monday with whether to allow a lawsuit by Muslim men claiming religious bias by the FBI to go forward despite ...
4
KAFB adds $4.6 billion to ABQ-area economy
ABQnews Seeker
            ...               Kirtland Air Force Base accounted for about 10% of the greater Albuquerque metro area's entire economy in ...
5
Lobo season ticket sales won’t hit projections
ABQnews Seeker
Be it COVID hesitancy, or just ... Be it COVID hesitancy, or just fatigue from a program in the midst of its longest postseason drought since the Pit opened, Lobo hoops ...
6
Balloon Fiesta attendance down, but still solid
ABQnews Seeker
Balloons launch during a mass ascension ... Balloons launch during a mass ascension as part of the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. (Nadav Soroker for the Albuquerque Journal)   Attendance at ...
7
Deadly 30 hours in ABQ with at least 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
the fourth shooting and third fatality ... the fourth shooting and third fatality that the Albuquerque Police Department responded to in less than 30 hours. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with ...
8
Drive NM's first continuous-flow intersection
ABQnews Seeker
But you might want to watch ... But you might want to watch the how-to video first
9
The office building apocalypse that never was — in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The citywide vacancy rate is currently ... The citywide vacancy rate is currently at its lowest point since 2009